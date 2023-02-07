The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Crime News Chicago

‘Piles of mail,’ stolen IDs and key-making materials found in downtown Chicago hotel room

Investigators are working with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Service, which investigates mail fraud and a practice called check washing.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE ‘Piles of mail,’ stolen IDs and key-making materials found in downtown Chicago hotel room
Mail_Theft_warning_Harwood_Hts_Post_Office.jpg

A sign warning U.S. Postal Service customers of the potential for mail theft is posted outside the Harwood Heights Post Office, 7101 W. Gunnison St.

Miriam Di Nunzio/Sun-Times

Evidence of a potential large-scale mail fraud operation was recovered at a downtown hotel Tuesday, sparking a joint investigation by Chicago police and federal authorities.

Police have released limited information about the probe, saying only that officers responded early Tuesday to an empty hotel room in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and “discovered various electronic items and … postal property.”

Police radio traffic included a call of a “deceptive practice in progress” at the Virgin Hotel, 203 N. Wabash Ave. A caller had asked for the removal of two men from a room on the 18th floor, where there were “a lot of fraudulent checks,” credit cards and a money order.

Early Tuesday, the radio traffic shows an officer requested someone to fingerprint, photograph and conduct DNA analysis on a range of evidence in the same room: stolen ID cards, computer equipment, “multiple piles of mail” and “mailbox key-cutting material.” 

No one has been taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

Detectives are now working the case with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Agency spokesman Spencer Block said postal inspectors are helping the police determine who “possessed postal property at that downtown hotel room, how they came into [their] possession, and what specific criminal activity they may have used it for.”

The inspection service investigates mail fraud and a scheme known as check washing that exploded during the pandemic. 

In most check washing cases, thieves steal checks from mailboxes and erase the ink using household chemicals. They then rewrite a check to a different person and cash it at an ATM or currency exchange. 

Last October, the Sun-Times reported that check fraud cases in Illinois were surging and had more than doubled from five years earlier. However, at the time, the inspection service declined to share statistics about check washing, as well as armed robberies of letter carriers.

Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, said multiple mail carriers have been robbed of master keys that can open mailboxes on streets and in lobbies within an entire ZIP code.

A robbery can leave a postal employee “traumatized” and in fear of doing their job, Foster said. “All that other stuff can be replaced but the life,” she said of property being stolen. 

Next Up In Crime
Woman charged with fatally stabbing romantic rival in front of her 3-year-old son
Wicker Park bar sues over shutdown as public safety threat, saying city is using it as a scapegoat for a failure to control violence
2 in custody after SWAT standoff in West Garfield Park
Community rallies to raise funds for family of organizer, activist slain in Humboldt Park. ‘He was just a really good guy.’
13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
The Latest
Northwestern v Wisconsin
College Sports
Northwestern basketball is in a big jam — and that’s a very good thing
Gnarled together in the Big Ten standings with Illinois and four other 7-5 squads are the Wildcats, who go for league road win No. 5 at Ohio State on Thursday.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A gavel.
Chicago
Family of bicyclist killed in Irving Park hit-and-run files suit against motorist, city, Metra
Nick Parlingayan, 22, was riding his bike under a viaduct in Irving Park last year when he was struck by a car. The suit alleges construction work created a hazard for cyclists.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Sky picked up the options on James Wade’s contract in August, locking him in through the 2025 season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coach/GM James Wade ready for future with a new-look team
He is focused on building a team around the last remaining starter on his 2021 championship roster, Kahleah Copper.
By Annie Costabile
 
Tracy N. Bonner stars as the title character in Lydia R. Diamond’s original play “Toni Stone” at the Goodman Theatre.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Theater
‘Toni Stone’ an engrossing look at a Negro League pioneer who followed her dream
Lydia R. Diamond’s play, now running at the Goodman Theatre, provides a compelling character study of a woman driven to achieve what she was told she couldn’t.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Woman charged with fatally stabbing romantic rival in front of her 3-year-old son
Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 