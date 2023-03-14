The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: DePaul Prep, geographical diversity, State Finals format

There is no team that left Champaign with a bigger upside going into next season than Class 2A state champion DePaul Prep.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
DePaul Prep’s Maurice Thomas looks on during the state championship game against Bloomington Central Catholic at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s team absolutely dominated the Class 2A field, beating Teutopolis 45-17 and then burying Bloomington Central Catholic 65-41.

Yes, leading scorer Maurice Thomas, who really has been an unheralded guard this season, departs. But of the top seven players in DePaul’s rotation, six will be back. 

The Rams will, however, move up to Class 3A next season. That will make a difference. But even with the move up in classes, DePaul will still remain a state title contender. 

In addition to the experience and talent returning, including 6-7 Jaylan McElroy, 6-7 Payton Kamin, 6-6 Jonas Johnson and guards PJ Chambers and Makai Kvamme among others, this is a program that under Kleinschmidt has figured it out.

Even while playing in the tough Catholic League, the Rams have scheduled like a Class 4A team. Their schedule has always prepared them, even this year when a young and injury-plagued team wasn’t quite ready for the regular-season grind and schedule it would face. 

With one of the coaching stars in the area at the helm, the program has become accustomed to winning and developed a mentality, culture and style that has led to postseason success. 

Geographical win

There is no question this year’s State Finals provided a completely different taste and feel for fans, both in attendance in Champaign and for those following on TV across the state. 

The geographical representation in Class 3A and 4A was appealing.

There was a team from southern Illinois (East St. Louis), central Illinois (Metamora) and the western part of the state in the Quad Cities (Moline). Add a north suburban team, western suburban teams, teams from both the Chicago Public League and Chicago Catholic League teams, and it’s what a state tournament is supposed to look like. 

The fact six of the eight schools in the 3A and 4A fields had never won a state championship before –– and someone knocked off seven-time champ Simeon –– eliminated the perceived notion that “the same teams win every year.” Those fresh faces added to the unique feel. 

Third place conundrum

Something has to be done with the state tournament’s third-place games.

After two seasons of playing in Champaign, there are many positives and negatives surrounding the new location and the new format with all four classes coming together over three days. 

But a consensus negative heard from just about everyone are the consolation games being played hours after the state semifinals. They are disruptive to the scheduling and for fans laying out plans, and meaningless games taking up the prime time evening hours.

When you consider appropriate time off for teams to rest and the IHSA having to space out the sessions in order to make money and pay bills, there is no easy way to squeeze four classes and a combined 16 games into three days. But there has to be an alternative to the current schedule. 

