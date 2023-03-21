The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recovering from attack outside hotel

Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recovering from attack outside hotel
Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard (shown in this 2019 file photo) is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.&nbsp;

Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard (shown in this 2019 file photo) is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.

Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they don’t have a motive for the attack. They did not identify either the suspect, or Allen, in the police report.

But in a social media post, Allen, 59, said he’s thankful for all the support he has received from this fans. He said he’s also relieved that his wife, Lauren, wasn’t with him when the incident occurred, and that they are now “working on recovering in a safe space.”

Police said the assailant was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel while Allen was smoking a cigarette. The man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.

According to the police report, a woman saw Allen fall and ran to help him. The man then attack her, the report said.

The report then says a woman ran out of the hotel to help Allen, and the man then attacked her.

The man then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen lost his left arm in an accident in 1984.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Allen was wearing a blue Fort Lauderdale police t-shirt.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Reborn’ Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returns with new tour — and no animals
Lollapalooza lineup 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Red Hot Chili Peppers among headliners
Dear Abby: I’ll insist my kids be the very best — if I have kids
‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ details the errors that worsened a deadly siege
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Biden awarding 1st batch of arts and humanities medals; Chicagoan Fred Eychaner, Bruce Springsteen among honorees
The Latest
The Chicago City Council, at its Monday, May 16, 2022 meeting, during which it passed a new ward map.
City Hall
City Council urged to postpone declaration of independence
The Better Government Association and the League of Women Voters have long urged the City Council to take back the power they have ceded to the mayor to dictate the line-up of committees and committee chairs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cars travel along the inbound lane of the Kennedy Expressway near the Montrose Avenue exit as left lanes are closed for construction, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Kennedy Expressway commute no big deal Tuesday? Might not be so lucky for the remainder of the week
Lane closures on the Kennedy are expected to extend from the junction with the Edens Expressway south to Fullerton by Wednesday morning.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Eloy Jimenez at the WBC. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez expected back in White Sox lineup Wednesday
After exiting Monday’s game with cramping in calf, Jimenez returned to field Tuesday morning
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Guard Patrick Beverley just one factor in toughening up of the Bulls
The addition of Beverley has helped, but coach Billy Donovan is also seeing a group that now understands the moment of a game where adversity hits, and when it’s time to finally hit back.
By Joe Cowley
 
Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson takes a shot.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson producing plenty of shots but no goals: ‘I’m in a rut’
Johnson has gone 11 consecutive games without scoring despite recording 43 shots and 30 scoring chances over the same time period. He has been particularly snakebitten during the Hawks’ last two losses in Arizona and Colorado.
By Ben Pope
 