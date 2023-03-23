Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes
Seamus Gray, 18, was last seen on video leaving a bar on Genesee Street in Waukegan around approximately 1:40 a.m. on March 18. A missing persons report was filed Tuesday.
Waukegan police are searching for a missing member of the U.S. Navy assigned to the Naval Station Great Lakes.
Waukegan police and fire crews searched the area around the bar and along the lakefront, the statement said.
Police described Gray as 6-foot-3, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt. Gray has tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.
Anyone with information can call police at (847) 596-5454.
