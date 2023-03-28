The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Food and Restaurants Taste

Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events.

By  Denise I. O’Neal
   
SHARE Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene
Pasture-raised chicken is among the featured menu items at the 99 Counties spring farm dinner on April 16.

Pasture-raised chicken is among the featured menu items at the 99 Counties spring farm dinner on April 16.

Edward Boe

Here’s some of what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary world:

Sample a variety of premium rums at the Chicago Rum Festival.

Sample a variety of premium rums at the Chicago Rum Festival.

Courtesy Chicago Rum Fest

Chicago Rum Festival: The 7th Annual Chicago Rum Festival takes place April 22 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. The highly anticipated event offers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring premium rum samples, speaker programing and entertainment. Three sessions will be held between 2-7 p.m. Tickets $20-$200. Visit Chicago Rum Fest

“Dining in the Dark, Chicago” at Hubbard Inn: Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St., hosts “Dining in the Dark, Chicago,” an intriguing event with guests donning blindfolds while dinning and sipping to experience the sensuality of the food and wine served. Three menus (“blue”/seafood); “green”/vegan) and (“red”/meat) offered. Two sessions available: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 8; $85. Optional dates (April 14, 19 and 26) available. Must be 21 and over with valid identification. Visit feverup.com

Eataly Vino Camp Sardegna: Eataly 43 E. Ohio St.: The walk-around food and wine tasting features more than 20 Sardinian wines and small bites, 6 p.m. April 14. Wine producers and experts will be on hand to answer questions; $75. All participants must be age 21+, with government-issued ID. Printed copy of email confirmation or text confirmation required. Check-in is outside of La Scuola di Eataly on the second floor. Visit eataly.com

Kids Pizza Party at The Kids’ Table: The Kids’ Table, 2337 W. North Ave.: Two hands-on cooking session for kids age 5-10, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 8; $50. The menu: build-your-own pizza and chocolate cupcakes. Ingredients, tools and aprons provided. All participants must pre-register. One adult must sign up with child. Sibling discounts available. Visit kids-table.com

Second Annual Munch March Dessert and Appetizer Crawl: Ravenswood is the place when the event kicks off 5:30 p.m. April 20. Participating businesses include: Chicago’s Pizza, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, Gnome Brew, Hilary’s Cookies, Hop Butcher for the World, Land & Lake Ravenswood, Pickled Prince, Spoken Cafe, XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant and more. Check-in is at First Slice Pie Cafe, 1969 W. Montrose Ave. Ages 21+. General admission $25, in advance; $30 day of event. Visit eventbrite.com

99 Counties inaugural Spring Farm Dinner: Chefs Brad Newman and Jesse Lee of Brasserie by C&C, curate a 99 Counties (farm-to-front door delivery service) first-ever dinner, 5 p.m. April 16, at Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St. The four-course, spring-inspired dinner begins with 99 Counties pasture-raised chicken thighs; the second course spotlights braised organic 99 Pork Shank: the third course is slow cooked 99 Counties grass-fed beef boneless short ribs. The meal concludes with 1950s inspired cookies made with butter, local heirloom grains, eggs, Valrhona chocolate and Tahitian vanilla bean; $65. Guests will receive a complimentary 99 Counties trucker hat or beanie to commemorate the evening. Visit 99.counties.com

Next Up In Taste
Cast iron cooking helps provide additional iron to diet — fact or fiction?
Menu planner: Apple fennel remoulade a tasty complement to your meal
Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union
Coq au vin-inspired chicken thighs are quick and delicious take on the classic French dish
Chef Marcus Samuelsson elevating diversity of the culinary world
Jamaican jerk cuisine — exactly what is it and why is it so popular in Chicago?
The Latest
Jonathan Toews prepares to take a faceoff.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews opens up about health issues, future: ‘Could be my last few weeks in Chicago’
Toews returned to Blackhawks morning skate Tuesday — two months to the day since his last game — and will try to make a few appearances before the season ends April 13.
By Ben Pope
 
A worker installs solar panel on an airport garage in New York City. A partnership developed under Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act will help ex-offenders train for green jobs.
Other Views
Training ex-offenders for green jobs is essential for economic equity
Under the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act, work force hubs will work with local nonprofits to identify and train candidates, including returning residents, for training in clean energy jobs.
By Tim Drea and Chynna Hampton
 
Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York.
Sports Media
Bryant Gumbel will receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award
Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG101
Columnists
Wisconsin residents can save the country by voting
This April 4 election will pick the swing vote on the state’s Supreme Court, which is dominated by a far-right majority. The Wisconsin race may even decide the next presidential election.
By Ben Jealous
 
ATT_021622_memberExclusive_eventChorus_1__1_.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign.
By Sun-Times staff
 