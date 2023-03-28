Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

Here’s some of what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary world:

Sample a variety of premium rums at the Chicago Rum Festival. Courtesy Chicago Rum Fest

Chicago Rum Festival: The 7th Annual Chicago Rum Festival takes place April 22 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. The highly anticipated event offers a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring premium rum samples, speaker programing and entertainment. Three sessions will be held between 2-7 p.m. Tickets $20-$200. Visit Chicago Rum Fest

“Dining in the Dark, Chicago” at Hubbard Inn: Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St., hosts “Dining in the Dark, Chicago,” an intriguing event with guests donning blindfolds while dinning and sipping to experience the sensuality of the food and wine served. Three menus (“blue”/seafood); “green”/vegan) and (“red”/meat) offered. Two sessions available: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 8; $85. Optional dates (April 14, 19 and 26) available. Must be 21 and over with valid identification. Visit feverup.com

Eataly Vino Camp Sardegna: Eataly 43 E. Ohio St.: The walk-around food and wine tasting features more than 20 Sardinian wines and small bites, 6 p.m. April 14. Wine producers and experts will be on hand to answer questions; $75. All participants must be age 21+, with government-issued ID. Printed copy of email confirmation or text confirmation required. Check-in is outside of La Scuola di Eataly on the second floor. Visit eataly.com

Kids Pizza Party at The Kids’ Table: The Kids’ Table, 2337 W. North Ave.: Two hands-on cooking session for kids age 5-10, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 8; $50. The menu: build-your-own pizza and chocolate cupcakes. Ingredients, tools and aprons provided. All participants must pre-register. One adult must sign up with child. Sibling discounts available. Visit kids-table.com

Second Annual Munch March Dessert and Appetizer Crawl: Ravenswood is the place when the event kicks off 5:30 p.m. April 20. Participating businesses include: Chicago’s Pizza, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, Gnome Brew, Hilary’s Cookies, Hop Butcher for the World, Land & Lake Ravenswood, Pickled Prince, Spoken Cafe, XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant and more. Check-in is at First Slice Pie Cafe, 1969 W. Montrose Ave. Ages 21+. General admission $25, in advance; $30 day of event. Visit eventbrite.com

99 Counties inaugural Spring Farm Dinner: Chefs Brad Newman and Jesse Lee of Brasserie by C&C, curate a 99 Counties (farm-to-front door delivery service) first-ever dinner, 5 p.m. April 16, at Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St. The four-course, spring-inspired dinner begins with 99 Counties pasture-raised chicken thighs; the second course spotlights braised organic 99 Pork Shank: the third course is slow cooked 99 Counties grass-fed beef boneless short ribs. The meal concludes with 1950s inspired cookies made with butter, local heirloom grains, eggs, Valrhona chocolate and Tahitian vanilla bean; $65. Guests will receive a complimentary 99 Counties trucker hat or beanie to commemorate the evening. Visit 99.counties.com