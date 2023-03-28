In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | Exhibit 123-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

MARQUEZ: I just don’t know how he’ll react to that.

MCCLAIN:: I don’t either, and he could just easily require something in writing, but I would say to you don’t.

MARQUEZ: Ok. That was John’s suggestion. But my dilemma is I got to go in to Joe and say here’s, this is under your budget, here’s Jay’s contract. He’s gonna say, how much is this for What’s all included? What, what are we paying Jay for?

