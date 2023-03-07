The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.

Sometimes all anyone needs to succeed is a chance. For the Pilsen Food Pantry, the chance is definitely there.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa stands at the future location of the Pilsen Food Pantry on Tuesday at 2124 S. Ashland Ave in Pilsen.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Since January 2018, the Pilsen Food Pantry has helped more than 90,000 households with essential needs such as clothing, school supplies and about 3.4 million pounds of food.

And after a stressful saga of ownership uncertainty at the former Holy Trinity Croatian site on South Throop Street, the pantry staff is relieved and thankful they get to continue their good work just a few blocks away at the newly announced location on South Ashland Avenue.

But to fully accommodate people who depend on their services, the Pilsen Food Pantry needs help raising funds to renovate its new building — and that comes with an estimated hefty price tag of $175,000 to $190,000.

The good news is that an anonymous donor has committed to matching a $75,000 contribution, giving the food pantry a very good chance to create a welcoming space for its volunteers and the people they serve.

Chicagoans — not only from Pilsen, but also from surrounding neighborhoods — should come together to meet the generous donor halfway by giving what they can for the pantry to comfortably set its new roots.

The new property at 2124 S. Ashland Avenue used to be an old YMCA, and comes with wide open spaces to accommodate the pantry, a clothes closet, wellness programs and community events, said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, directer and founder of the Pilsen Food Pantry. 

The building, however, has been unattended and vacant for about 10 years and needs more than the average cosmetic repairs.

The funds would go toward essential repairs and finishings such as repairing the HVAC system, repairing toilets, widening the ramp and service door and reinforcing the first floor enough for it to support the thousand pounds of food being brought in and out every week.

“We’re really hoping that our neighbors throughout the city will do more to help people stay in their community,” Figueroa said. “And if people cannot donate, there’s lots of other ways they can help.”

The Pilsen Food Pantry plans to host community painting events, work with local trade unions and continue to find other fund-raising avenues to achieve its goal. But the anonymous donor who committed to match a $75,000 donation is easily its safest bet.

Sometimes all anyone needs to succeed is a chance. And for the Pilsen Food Pantry, the chance is definitely there.

People can donate at gofundme.com/f/help-the-pilsen-food-pantry-renovate-its-new-home.

