Breaking down the Class 3A state finals

Over the course of three-plus months, Simeon has established itself as the favorite in Class 3A. We’re talking talent, strength of schedule and unparalleled program pedigree.

If the supersectional performance over Hillcrest was any indication, the Wolverines are clicking on all cylinders heading into Champaign. When shots are falling, and you add the combination of 6-10 Miles Rubin and 6-9 Wesley Rubin, Simeon can look like a world-beater.

There is a real chance the Wolverines could overwhelm an injury-plagued St. Ignatius in the semifinals. The championsihp game tilt against either Metamora or East St. Louis will undoubtedly be a battle.

Sleeper

There is no question St. Ignatius heads to Champaign as the team everyone will be looking past.

First, the Wolfpack face the favorite, Simeon, in Friday’s semifinal. They will do so still hobbled by injuries. Double-digit scorer Reggie Ray is out for the season and big man Jackson Kotecki, who has signed with Miami (Ohio), is questionable after missing time with an injury.

St. Ignatius, which is led by senior Richard Barron, is making its second straight trip to Champaign. That’s a huge accomplishment for coach Matt Monroe’s program. But it’s also a team that has 11 losses, including a 6-10 record down the stretch of the regular season.

Player to watch

If you’re getting your first glance at East St. Louis senior Macaleab Rich, the college-ready body will jump out at you. Then his athleticism will wow you. Rich is the most explosive player in Champaign and a top five senior prospect in the state.

When the Kansas State recruit turns the corner in the halfcourt or gets downhill in the open court, he’s an absolute force. He bullies defenders and plays with power. The above-the-rim finisher averages 19.7 points and nine rebounds.

Star on the rise

It will be a pretty cool moment for St. Ignatius sophomore Phoenix Gill. He’s emerged as a central figure for the Wolfpack and will be playing in the same arena his father did as a college star at the University of Illinois.

Gill is among the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2025 in Illinois. The 6-2 guard averages 11.1 points a game and has become a consistent presence over the course of the season.

The underrated player

It’s pretty rare to label any player headed to a mid-major college program, while playing for the No. 1 ranked team in the state, as underrated. But it can happen at a place like Simeon, where coach Robert Smith can put five Division I players out on the floor together.

That’s why 6-5 senior Sam Lewis can be overlooked at times, even as the second leading scorer.

Jalen Griffith, Miles Rubin and Wesley Rubin are all deserving of the recognition they receive. But Lewis, who is headed to Toledo next season, is the type of offensive threat Simeon can utilize in a variety of ways due to his size on the perimeter, athleticism and versatility.

The players

Miles Rubin, Simeon

A defensive force inside as a 6-10 rim protector, the Loyola recruit knows who he is and excels at it. Don’t let his slender and still developing body fool you; Rubin is willing to battle on the interior while being active at both ends of the floor.

Jalen Griffith, Simeon

The undersized point guard plays is fun to watch. He plays with both aggression and under control. What he has provided is something coach Robert Smith has come to depend on. Simeon’s leader in scoring and assists just recently committed to Jacksonville.

Wesley Rubin, Simeon

The 6-9 Rubin is a burgeoning talent who complements his brother so well with a unique offensive skillset for a player his size. The Northern Iowa-bound Rubin can step away from the basket and bury a three, put it on the floor in small doses and shows touch around the rim.

Richard Barron, St. Ignatius

The George Mason recruit was hobbled last year in Champaign with an injury, so fans weren’t able to see the potential he offers as a scorer. The big, burly-bodied Barron leads St. Ignatius in scoring with 16 points a game and can turn a game with his shooting.

Ethan Kizer, Metamora

An exciting veteran player who is a high-level shooter from three and is extremely bouncy off the floor. Whether it’s a rim-rattling dunk or the shooting range he displays, Kizer is a 6-6 bundle of basketball fun. Kizer, who has connected on a whopping 96 three-pointers this season, averages 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.

The picks

Simeon has been the pick all along and there is no reason to veer away now.

Look for the Wolverines to take care of business in a semifinal win over St. Ignatius.

The East St. Louis-Metamora matchup has the potential to be a fun barnburner. But the experience, chemistry, balance and continuity Metamora offers proves to be too much.

Simeon gets its revenge — Metamora beat Simeon in last year’s state semifinals — and wins state championship No. 7 for retiring coach Robert Smith.