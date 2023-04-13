The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Horoscope for Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Most of today is a moon alert. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow. Likewise, during the moon alert, restrict spending money to food and gas. Don’t volunteer for anything and don’t make promises you can’t keep.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might go overboard with plans to travel or dealing with authority figures. You might feel intensely about something. Meanwhile, most of this day is a moon alert, which means tread carefully! Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be tempted to give away the farm. If you’re focused on how to divide something, or discussing shared property or an inheritance, be careful! Most of this day is a moon alert. A poor time for important decisions, especially about wealth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You continue to make an excellent impression on others; however, be careful when dealing with partners and close friends because you might promise more than you can deliver. Because most of this day is a moon alert. it’s a poor day for important decisions or shopping.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be careful about what you agree to, especially with work colleagues. It’s easy to go out on a limb. The fact is that much of today is a moon alert. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Don’t volunteer for anything. Easy does it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have strong feelings about something today, which is why you will be tempted to go overboard. Instead, check yourself. Don’t do it. Most of this day is a moon alert. Bad time for important decisions. Don’t waste time trying to get others to agree with you. Chill out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with family members or about issues related to your home might be intense. You might feel strongly about making a decision or taking something in a new direction. Bad idea. Most of this day is a moon alert. Be smart and wait until the alert is over.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might be raring to go! However, because most of today is a moon alert, it will be wise to check yourself and pull in your reins. Avoid important decisions during the moon alert. Don’t jump into anything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have a strong focus on money, cash flow, earnings or something to do with a possession. However, because it’s a moon alert for most of this day, it’s a poor day for financial matters. Restrict spending to food and gas during the moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today begins with the moon in your sign, which can heighten your feelings about issues. Later in the day, you might have strong feelings related to matters about money or anything that’s important to you. However, most of today is a moon alert. Avoid making decisions then. Ditto for shopping.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a tricky day. In one way, you want to stand back and watch it all happen. Nevertheless, you won’t be able to do this because you’ll get sucked in. Furthermore, you might feel intensely about something. (Who knew?) Check the times of the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay mellow when dealing with friends and groups today. Don’t volunteer for anything. Ideally, watch from the sidelines. For most of this day, there’s a moon alert, which means it’s a bad time for decisions or spending money.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Allison Williams (1988) shares your birthday. You are confident and goal-oriented. You keep your wits about you in the midst of chaos. Trust in your success. Service to others, especially family will be a theme this year. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be of support to others. Time for all makeover?

