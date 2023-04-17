Horoscope for Monday, April 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s Monday — the beginning of the week, and it’s a tricky day because most of this day is a moon alert. These times are wonderful to socialize and goof off; however, they’re poor times to make important decisions or spend money on anything other than food and gas. Forewarned is forearmed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Shortages and delays will dog your steps because most of this day is a moon alert. It’s a great day to schmooze with friends and enjoy the company of groups and organizations. However, avoid important decisions and shopping.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury will go retrograde this Friday, which means you’re encountering silly mistakes, delays and running into people from your past. This can be good — or not. Fair Venus is in your sign making you look attractive right now. Be thankful for small mercies. Check the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s Monday and you want to do something different. You want a surprise or a chance to learn something new. You want to break free from the same old, same old. Meanwhile, people admire you! Nevertheless, be aware that most of today is a moon alert. Be careful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Please be aware that the moon is in one of your Money Houses, and for most of this day, it’s a moon alert, which is a poor time for financial decisions. Restrict spending to food and gas. Nevertheless, it’s a lovely day to schmooze with friends!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have to go along to get along. Be accommodating with others. The moon is opposite your sign in addition to which most of today is a moon alert. Avoid important decisions and shopping (except for food and gas.) Relax and enjoy the company of others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Expect shortages and delays, especially at work. During the moon alert today, make no important decisions, especially about your job, your health or spending money. In fact, restrict spending to food and gas until the alert is over.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a wonderful, creative day! It’s also a marvelous day to socialize with others. Enjoy how this week begins, except, be aware that a good portion of this day is a moon alert during which you should avoid important decisions and spending money on anything other than food and gas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This entire week is a playful, relaxing time for you. In fact, lucky Sagittarians are on vacation somewhere. (Who travels more than you? Only another Sagittarius.) However, today you’re happy to hunker down at home. Make no important decisions during the moon alert, especially with parents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a strong need to communicate to others today because you have something to say. In fact, you will be annoyed with superficial chitchat because you want to address something seriously. However, check the moon alert! During the alert, it’s a poor time for decisions or spending money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today there are three planets in your Money House, which might tempt you to shop. If so, don’t shop during the moon alert. Restrict spending during that time to food and gas. Ditto for important decisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon alert takes place in your sign, which is why it might feel like a loosey-goosey, indecisive day. Nevertheless, it can be a pleasant, social time! Wait until the moon alert is over to initiate anything or act.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Designer, singer Victoria Beckham (1974) shares your birthday. You are determined. You do things with conviction. You are private about your true feelings, which is why you are guarded. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means be courageous. Be open to new ideas and traveling new paths. You might assume a leadership role this year.

