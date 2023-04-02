Horoscope for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today might begin in a sober way because you have duties and responsibilities to perform. Nevertheless, as the day wears on, your energy will pick up and you will see ways to make home improvements and have energetic discussions with family members. Who knew?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility, especially in the morning. Likewise, you might be discouraged about social plans and relationships with romantic partners. Fortunately, as the day wears on, you have more energy to give to your social scene and to children.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient this morning when dealing with family members, especially parents and authority figures because things could go sideways in a New York minute. (You don’t need this.) Fortunately, later in the day, you have the enthusiasm and energy to make improvements at home and mend family relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your moods can change frequently throughout the day. (You know this.) This morning you might feel world-weary and discouraged. Don’t worry because as the day wears on, you will feel increasingly energetic, optimistic and hopeful. Go figure. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be discouraged about financial matters. Or perhaps something that you own is broken or damaged. Bummer. Fear not because later in the day, you might see things in a new light, and either a solution is at hand or things don’t look as bad as you thought.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The moon is in your sign. In the morning, it opposes stern Saturn, which is a depressing influence. Fortunately, this is just a brief dark cloud on your horizon. As the day wears on, you feel lots more energy and more emotionally upbeat. A real transformation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In one way, today you might feel lonely and cut off from others. “Nobody loves me.” But do not take these feelings too seriously because they’re temporary. Later in the day, you will feel energetic about taking advantage of opportunities to boost your good name. It’s all good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Difficulties with a friend or even a group might be discouraging. You might feel shut out of something or ignored. However, later, someone from another culture or a different country or perhaps the idea of exciting travel plans will lift your spirits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might encounter difficulty dealing with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. “Talk to the hand,” will be their response. Do not ask for permission or approval. Later in the day, financial help or assistance from another source will be encouraging. All is not lost.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon opposes your ruler Saturn, which can make you feel judgmental, even depressed. Or maybe not? But in all likelihood, life will feel hard. Fortunately, this is a fleeting feeling because your interaction with a friend or partner will turn things completely around for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial matters look discouraging today. You might feel broke or disappointed at the lack of support from a third party or someone from whom you expected more. Nevertheless, later in the day, you will see how you can recoup any losses through your own work because you’re so clever.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

As this day begins, the moon is opposite your sign and opposing Saturn in your sign. This is basically discouraging. Relations with friends and partners might disappoint. Fortunately, social news, opportunities in sports or something to do with children will completely lift your spirits. Saved by the bell!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Pedro Pascal (1975) shares your birthday. You will be forever young. You have an optimistic look on life and are realistic about your hopes and dreams. This year it’s time to create solid foundations in your life both physically and in an interior way. Let simplicity be a theme as you become grounded and more level-headed.

