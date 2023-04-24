Horoscope for Monday, April 24, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful because it’s easy to kid yourself about something; plus, there’s a moon alert for a good part of this day. Think carefully and think twice before you make decisions. Later in the day, a discussion with a female relative could be significant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a dicey day for financial decisions, shopping and anything to do with your money and wealth. Please note: Much of today is a moon alert and it is taking place in your sign! Your judgment will be off. Know this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

After the moon alert is over, the moon will move into your sign, which will heighten your emotions and responses to others. Today is the classic day where people can kid themselves or be in denial. The problem with this is you pay a price later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful today because during the moon alert, you will be the Queen of Denial. With Mars in your sign, you feel confident and ready to act. But what if your facts are wrong? Do you have the whole story? Tread carefully. Be realistic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s curious because you are a natural leader; nevertheless, you can be naive. Today is one of those times when you might be deceived or confused by a friend, especially by someone you’re fond of. Everyone tries to hide the truth at times. Keep your eyes open, but be forgiving.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Things are not as they appear today, especially this morning. In fact, this is why people might not understand what you are doing, or they might not see you clearly. Make no important decisions during the moon alert. Especially, do not volunteer for anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Make no commitments with travel plans or something to do with medicine, the law or higher education during the moon alert. Wait until it’s over. Afterwards, you will probably be high visibility, which means people will notice you more than you. Know this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, especially this morning, you want to focus on financial issues, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. However, this is a very poor time to make decisions in those areas because there is a moon alert. Wait until it is over. This could be about an ex-partner back in your world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This morning the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. However, it might not be in your best interest to do so because there is a moon alert? Very tricky. Protect your own best interests. Do nothing until the moon alert is over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful time; however, today an element of deception, especially self-deception, is at play. Possibly, a coworker will deceive you either by accident or on purpose. Postpone important decisions until after the moon alert is over. Forewarned is forearmed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be vigilant with your kids this morning because things are not as they appear. If you think something fishy is going on, it is. Postpone important decisions at work. After the moon alert is over today, enjoy schmoozing with others and expressing your creative talents.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This morning is a creative, imaginative time! If you’re involved in the arts, you will have fantastic ideas. Write them down — but don’t act on them until the alert is over. Romance might be disappointing. Deception is possible. After the moon alert is over, it’s all systems go.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Shirley MacLaine (1934) shares your birthday. You’re relaxed, you’re practical, and you’re entertaining. You put your own personal touch on things. This is a wonderful year for you because you will receive acknowledgement and respect from your peers. Expect a promotion, an award or kudos of some kind. Bravo!

