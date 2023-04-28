The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
1 child, 2 adults injured after SUV crashes into daycare center in Chatham

Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A child and two adults were hospitalized after a car crashed into a daycare center in Chatham on the South Side Friday morning.

A child and two adults were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a daycare center in Chatham on the South Side Friday morning. 

Crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. to Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th, according to Chicago fire officials. 

A parent was parking in front of the center when he accidentally accelerated and drove through the front window, according to owner Raekwon Neighbors.

One child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said. 

One adult was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and another was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both adults were also listed in fair to serious condition, fire officials said. 

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. 

The crash occurred before most children had arrived at the center and no staff members were injured, Neighbors said.

“We’re going to get everything fixed... and probably get some barriers up front...just in case something like that happens (again),” Neighbors told the Sun-Times. “You can never guess that somebody is going to accidentally hit the accelerator.”

As of 10 a.m., crews were working to remove the Honda Pilot from the center, Neighbors said.

