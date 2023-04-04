Highland Park High School placed on lockdown after report of possible student with gun
There were no reports of shots being fired, according to city officials.
Highland Park High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a student “potentially in possession of a gun.”
There were no reports of shots fired but students and staff were ordered to remain in place while police secured the building, according to a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Residents were warned of a high police presence in that area.
Officials have not provided any additional updates.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
