Monday, May 1, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, May 1, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6:30 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have intense ideas about financial matters today, especially with earnings and cash flow from the past. Fortunately, this is an excellent day to finish old money business or anything related to your earnings. Trust in your ability to schmooze with skill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The sun is lined up with retrograde Mercury in your sign, which gives your communications with others authenticity. You will communicate with directness. You want to be heard; you also want to know what’s going on. Expect to deal with old issues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day for research because you have the perseverance and tenacity to keep looking for what you want to discover or learn. Furthermore, with Venus in your sign, you will be charming and diplomatic with everyone, which will encourage them to help you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with old friends or members of groups will be powerful. You will get your point across because the sun is lined up with Mercury in your House of Friendships. Talk to people from your past, or discuss an old issue with someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Talk to parents, bosses or authority figures about old issues that you want to address once again. (Possibly, they are bringing up a prior matter?) Either way, this is a good day to be heard. It’s also an excellent time to resolve matters and put them to bed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans might be delayed or canceled today; however, it’s a good time to finish a book or a manuscript, or make great headway in doing research for a writing project. Old legal matters might be resolved. Medical questions might also be answered.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Past issues with shared property, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with someone else are where you can put a lot of energy today. Not only because these things need to be done but also because it will be easy to finish the job. Good luck.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient and listen to someone today who wants to get something off their chest, or they want to explain their POV to you. You might talk to an ex-partner or an old friend, or this might be about an old issue. Either way, give this your full attention so it can be resolved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a productive day for you because you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get involved with whatever you’re doing in a hands-on way. It’s the perfect time to finish old business. You might also wrap up something related to your health or dealing with a pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to finish a creative project. It’s also a good time to hone or practice a technique, especially in the arts or in sports. Parents might have a heart-to-heart talk with their kids about a problem that seems to persist.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to tackle home repairs. Family discussions will be productive because either you or a parent will get to the point and express their views. It’s important to know what people want. It’s also important for you to be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can finish projects, or paperwork, or study history or wrap up old problems today. Do be careful about transportation delays, which are likely. Expect to talk to someone from your past. Hopefully, it will be productive.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actor Tim McGraw (1967) shares your birthday. You are multitalented and determined. You are both playful and serious. You’re always faithful. Whatever you accomplish this year will be through hard work. It’s time to lay foundations in your life both externally and internally. Build something with confidence and enthusiasm because you can do this.

