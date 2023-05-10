The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. E After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. We all have secrets and skeletons in our closets. (Especially those who claim they don’t.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will feel happier if you can change your routine or do something different. You want a little excitement in your life! Ideally, you would love to travel or take a short trip. Why not be a tourist in your own city? Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It will be in your best interests to take care of red-tape details related to taxes, debt, insurance matters, wills and inheritances — all that fun stuff that doesn’t go away on its own. Brace yourself and decide to tackle some of this. Ironically, when you finally do, it’s not so bad. And Mercury retrograde will help you finish old business quickly!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

With the moon opposite your sign, you’re focused on your most personal relationships. Difficulties will be more emotional. Therefore, be careful that you don’t react in an automatic “knee-jerk” fashion. Avoid intense confrontations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good time to make an effort to get better organized both at home and in your work. If you do this, no matter how little you accomplish, you’ll love yourself for it later! “Why did I wait to do this until now?” Do yourself this favor. Take a breath and jump in.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today, you have a strong need to be yourself, which is why you should stick up for what you want. You don’t have to conceal your feelings from others. You’re allowed to feel whatever you’re feeling. You might feel protective and nurturing toward someone, especially children.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll be happy to cocoon at home if you can. It’s important for you to like your surroundings at home — colors, lighting and furniture arrangement because you’re affected by your immediate environment more than other sign. You like matching towels in the bathroom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When talking to others today, you’ll want to discuss something important or meaningful. You don’t want to spend time in idle chitchat about the weather. This is why you will seek out someone who is willing to engage you in a meaningful way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have some excellent money-making ideas today. Or perhaps you have ideas about how to save money. You might even see better uses for something that you already own because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For 2 1/2 days every month, the moon is in your sign, which means your luck is slightly better. (Admittedly, you’ll feel more emotional.) Nevertheless, because you have the edge over all the other signs right now, ask the universe for a favor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although you have a desire to be low-key today, you can use this same energy to do research and find answers to old questions or discover solutions to old problems. Plus, you have a scientific mind. (Oh yes, don’t leave home without your deerstalker.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because your emotional contact with friends is important to you today, reach out and meet a friend for lunch or coffee or talk to them in some way. You might feel more protective for them and want to support them or help them if possible.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Supermodel Linda Evangelista (1965) shares your birthday. You have enormous energy and drive, which you often use to benefit others because you are a determined idealist. You set high standards for yourself and others. Simplicity is the key to life for you this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will play an important role. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

Next Up In Entertainment
Globetrotting doll lands in Chicago for ‘Mexico Week’
Tucker Carlson says ‘new version’ of his TV show coming to Twitter
Art Institute’s new Van Gogh exhibit a showcase for works we barely know
Lightfoot urges successor to continue corporate fund support for the arts
Race, gender, fatherhood collide amid one man’s journey to self-discovery in ‘Antonio’s Song’
The Weeknd pours love into his newest production: A specialty Ethiopian coffee
The Latest
Lucas Giolito pitched six innings of two-run ball Tuesday. (AP)
White Sox
Late night with Lucas: Giolito’s latest strong start helps White Sox defeat Royals
Giolito lowers ERA to 3.59, strikes out nine over six innings as White Sox defeat Royals 4-2
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Century and Consumers Buildings on South State Street to this year’s most endangered places list.
Editorials
Century and Consumers Buildings now on national list of ‘endangered historic places’
The designation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation is more reason for the feds to reconsider their plan to wreck the historic Loop skyscrapers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A girl, 17, was hurt in a shooting May 26, 2022 in Ravenswood Manor.
Crime
Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shooting
They were sitting in a car in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant
The man was arguing with another man about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Place, when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him multiple times.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on May 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs squander Christopher Morel’s game-tying homer in his season debut in loss to Cardinals
Dansby Swanson contributed three extra-base hits and three RBI.
By Maddie Lee
 