Horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. E After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For some reason, people seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. We all have secrets and skeletons in our closets. (Especially those who claim they don’t.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will feel happier if you can change your routine or do something different. You want a little excitement in your life! Ideally, you would love to travel or take a short trip. Why not be a tourist in your own city? Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It will be in your best interests to take care of red-tape details related to taxes, debt, insurance matters, wills and inheritances — all that fun stuff that doesn’t go away on its own. Brace yourself and decide to tackle some of this. Ironically, when you finally do, it’s not so bad. And Mercury retrograde will help you finish old business quickly!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

With the moon opposite your sign, you’re focused on your most personal relationships. Difficulties will be more emotional. Therefore, be careful that you don’t react in an automatic “knee-jerk” fashion. Avoid intense confrontations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good time to make an effort to get better organized both at home and in your work. If you do this, no matter how little you accomplish, you’ll love yourself for it later! “Why did I wait to do this until now?” Do yourself this favor. Take a breath and jump in.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today, you have a strong need to be yourself, which is why you should stick up for what you want. You don’t have to conceal your feelings from others. You’re allowed to feel whatever you’re feeling. You might feel protective and nurturing toward someone, especially children.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll be happy to cocoon at home if you can. It’s important for you to like your surroundings at home — colors, lighting and furniture arrangement because you’re affected by your immediate environment more than other sign. You like matching towels in the bathroom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When talking to others today, you’ll want to discuss something important or meaningful. You don’t want to spend time in idle chitchat about the weather. This is why you will seek out someone who is willing to engage you in a meaningful way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have some excellent money-making ideas today. Or perhaps you have ideas about how to save money. You might even see better uses for something that you already own because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For 2 1/2 days every month, the moon is in your sign, which means your luck is slightly better. (Admittedly, you’ll feel more emotional.) Nevertheless, because you have the edge over all the other signs right now, ask the universe for a favor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although you have a desire to be low-key today, you can use this same energy to do research and find answers to old questions or discover solutions to old problems. Plus, you have a scientific mind. (Oh yes, don’t leave home without your deerstalker.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because your emotional contact with friends is important to you today, reach out and meet a friend for lunch or coffee or talk to them in some way. You might feel more protective for them and want to support them or help them if possible.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Supermodel Linda Evangelista (1965) shares your birthday. You have enormous energy and drive, which you often use to benefit others because you are a determined idealist. You set high standards for yourself and others. Simplicity is the key to life for you this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will play an important role. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

