Horoscope for Sunday, May 14, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid important decisions and shopping after 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today it will please you to quietly do someone a favor or work behind the scenes to benefit someone, especially a family member. Aries embodies the hero archetype, which is why you like to rescue and save people. And you’re good at it! (Many Aries are firefighters.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Some of you will be involved with a nonprofit or charitable organization or a group because you want to do something to benefit others. Although you might think globally, you will prefer to act locally, especially to help neighbors, siblings and relatives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions with parents and bosses might give you the green light to do some serious spending. Something might encourage you to buy something extravagant that is a bit over the top for yourself or loved one. (We all need the boost of a treat now and then.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are a caring, nurturing person and you might have concerns about the welfare of people or someone who is far way or in another country. These feelings of sympathy might be prompted by the fact that you’ve been more active with others recently.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be clear in situations regarding how to divide or share something, especially with respect to inheritances, shared property and insurance payouts. Today you might be tempted to give away the farm. Remember not to ignore your own self-interests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are warm and easy-going due to the fact that there is a natural sense of mutual sympathy between people. This is because you have a pretty good idea of what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies. (That’s all it takes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can help a coworker, you will. On the other hand, someone might help you today. You might also be involved with a pet in an affectionate, special way. If dealing with health situations, be clear about what is happening. Double check details.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, romance is the stuff of movies. Some of you might experience love at first sight. All of you will feel a bit flirtatious and romantic with whatever is going on around you. You will also feel sympathetic to the needs of children. Great day to socialize!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In your dealings with family members, especially a female relative, you will be generous. However, you might also want to clarify things and make people accountable. You might see ways to make improvements at home by using shared resources or shared property.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to relate to others because you feel sociable, but you also feel confident about expressing your views, especially to partners and close friends. You might want to teach someone something or share important information. (You might feel competitive.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you see that you have the financial resources to begin a project that interests you. You’re gung-ho about something. Perhaps it relates to improving your health, or it’s something to do with a pet, or you see ways to make improvements to your job?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which makes you positive and confident. It makes you feel more courageous than usual, which is why you will take the initiative, especially in making emotional contact with others. Your energy level is high and you’re ready to start something new!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Cate Blanchette (1969) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, street smart and imaginative. You like to put your own spin on things. This is wonderful because it’s a time of recognition and culmination. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — definite acknowledgement of your talents and efforts. Bravo!

