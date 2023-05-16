Horoscope for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your ability to boost your income will increase in the next 24 months. (You can take that to the bank.) Even though Mercury retrograde might delay current financial matters (checks in the mail are late, etc.); nevertheless, your future’s looking good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Lucky Jupiter is entering your sign where it will stay for the next year bringing you divine protection and boosting your good fortune. This is something that happens only once every 12 years, and when it does, it will grow your confidence and give you an increased sense of poise. Lucky you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next 12 to 24 months, your interest in spiritual matters and your personal beliefs will become stronger. You will have an increased capacity to learn more about these dimensions of your life. You will also feel moved to help someone who is close to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your popularity is certainly going to increase in the next year (or longer) because your interactions with friends will become more enjoyable and stimulating. In addition, many of you will become more involved with clubs, groups and professional organizations. Schmooze city!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Once every 12 years, lucky Jupiter travels across the top of your chart and today that journey begins. It will last from 12 to 24 months and it will definitely boost your reputation in the eyes of others. You will look successful because you will receive accolades, kudos, awards or promotions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your desire to expand your world will be strong in the next year. Grab every opportunity to travel and see new places. However, you will also be thrilled to study more and learn new things. Opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law will also materialize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the next 24 months, you will have a wonderful window that will benefit you financially. You might inherit. Your partner might get a bonus or enjoy increased earnings. This will be an excellent time to ask for a mortgage or loan because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next two years, (depending on whether you are an early or late Scorpio) your closest relationships will improve. In fact, this will be a wonderful time to get married. Relationships that begin now will be with someone older or with someone who is more established.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For the next 12 to 24 months, you have fabulous opportunities to improve your job and improve your health. Look for ways to build your physical strength and vitality. And likewise, if you cannot see ways to improve your job, then look around because you can get a better job.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Start to plan fun vacations for the next few years because opportunities to do so will abound. In this same window of time, you might encounter new romance. Activities related to sports events, children, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will shine!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Everything to do with home and family will get a wonderful blessing in the next 12 to 18 months (depending on if you are an early or a late Aquarius). Expect to improve or expand your home. Or you might move. Your family might expand your home through birth, marriage or adoption as well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your ability to be optimistic, travel and learn new things will grow in the next year (and longer). Communications with others will improve. Your plans for the future will be larger and more expansive. Learning and writing will be exciting. Yay!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jim Sturgess (1978) shares your birthday. You are charming, intelligent and excited about life. You also have creative talents. This year is the beginning of a new cycle view, which means you can expect new beginnings and new adventures. You might take on a leadership role. Be open to new opportunities.

