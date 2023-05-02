Horoscope for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be intense today; however, it might also be one of those discussions that clear the air. Naturally, they’re not easy because it’s hard to keep your shirt on when you want to get something off your chest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might encounter opposition or resistance from others at work if you try to introduce reforms or better ways of doing something. You have ideas and you believe in them. (You might be just as earnest about an idea to improve your health.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents might have heated discussions with their kids. Remember what your original objective is and stick to your objective. Ask yourself if what you’re doing will help you achieve your objective — or not. This approach can apply to a discussion with a romantic partner as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions might be uncomfortable because someone (possibly you) has definite ideas about how to make improvements at home. They believe in their ideas. Naturally, there will be feelings of frustration if others don’t agree. It was ever thus.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a powerful day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting because you will be convincing! The fact is — if you believe in your ideas, you will persuade others to agree with you. (This gives you the motive and the means, which is considered suspicious on crime TV shows.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, which is why you might see new uses or applications for something that you already own. Or you might see a new way of doing something. Respect your ideas because they will save you money and time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month; and when this occurs, it always heightens your emotions and feelings about everything. This is why discussions with others might become overheated or a bit zealous. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Remember that you need more sleep this month because the sun is opposite your sign. Many of you are also dealing with ex-partners and old friends back in your world, which can be challenging. Today it’s best to work alone or behind the scenes. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be mellow and easygoing when talking to friends or members of groups today because a discussion might get out of hand. You might overreact. (You are an idealist and can be passionate about your beliefs, especially with issues related to pets and animals.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have a powerful exchange with an authority figure today — a parent, boss, teacher or a member of the police. One of you might have strong opinions and try to coerce others to agree. (It’s easy to find yourself doing this when you are convinced you are right about something.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions about controversial subjects will be intense today. You might want to persuade others to your way of seeing things. These issues could relate to travel, legal matters, something to do with medicine or higher education — you name it. (Remember that one attracts more flies with honey than with vinegar.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You want to clarify how shared property, inheritances or something that is jointly owned will be handled. Of course, you want to make sure you have your fair share. Perhaps you need to convince someone of this? Perhaps someone is trying to convince you otherwise? Stay tuned.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, wrestler Dwayne Johnson (1972) shares your birthday*. You are organized, direct and practical in a down-to-earth way. You believe in working for results. You are perceptive and have an innate understanding about human nature. This is a year of change, which can be exciting. Expect to travel. Stay light on your feet so that you can act quickly.

