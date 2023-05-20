The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, May 20, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A tricky day! Be careful of ego battles and aggressive moves especially in sports or issues related to kids. (Too easy to go overboard.) This also applies to your relations with your kids. This is a day that requires moderation and patience so that there are no regrets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The gloves are off and difficulty with authority figures, bosses, teachers, parents and the police are likely. This might also mean conflict at home, within the family or with people related to your home. The wise move is not to engage. Instead, take a step back and give everyone some breathing space.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an argumentative day because power struggles are likely. Instead, use your clever communicating skills because you are the wordsmith of the zodiac. Be diplomatic, patient and understanding when dealing with others. Don’t take the bait.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money squabbles might arise, or perhaps arguments about possessions or shared responsibilities. Don’t jump into the fray without thinking. Instead, take a step back and assess things. Be part of the solution not part of the problem.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Fiery Mars is in your sign opposing Pluto, which is the classic sign of power struggles and ruthless opposition. Avoid situations or locations of potential violence. Don’t try to gain control over others. Walk away from a nasty struggle — just for today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might strive hard to get ahead and achieve your aims; nevertheless, you will encounter opposition. For some of you, this opposition will be hidden, which means you have to watch your back. Ideally, assess the situation and don’t get involved. You have to know when to hold and when to fold.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t fight with a friend today or a member of a group because you will regret it later. At heart, you value harmony, and, in fact, you’re a people pleaser. Steer clear of these ego battles and arguments that can arise because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

All your dealings with authority figures will be challenging today. (We’re talking parents, bosses, teachers and the police.) Don’t even go there. When it comes to arguments and opposition, timing is everything; and today the time is all wrong. Sit this one out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do not fall for the propaganda or rhetoric of others regarding controversial issues about politics, religion or race. This is a nasty day for arguments and disagreements. Knowing this, don’t get involved. Take the high road — the view is better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about inheritances, shared property, taxes or insurance matters or, possibly, who is responsible for what, could become nasty today. Don’t get boxed into a corner; and likewise, don’t box anyone else into a corner. Postpone these decisions for another day. “Not tonight, Josephine.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Patience is the antidote to anger, and today, you will need to be patient with those who are closest to you — partners, spouses and dear friends. This is because the energy will foment friction and conflict with almost anyone. Steer clear of this for your own peace of mind. (And the peace of mind of others.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Arguments about work or perhaps over a pet might arise today and become a nasty standoff with someone. This will do you no good. Instead, be wise and mature and postpone these discussions for another day when everyone is in a more reasonable frame of mind. Today is about power struggles.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress Cher (1946) shares your birthday. You are intuitive and sensitive and can form close bonds to others. You are warm and caring because you identify with others. This is a year of change, which means you should stay flexible so that you can seek out new opportunities or suddenly take a new direction. Travel is likely.

