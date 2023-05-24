The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Mother of slain Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston launches campaign to build community center in her honor

“Aréanah was a community person,” her mother Dionne Mhoon told the Sun-Times. “So what better way to celebrate her and remember her name than by doing something for the community.”

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Mother of slain Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston launches campaign to build community center in her honor
merlin_113418770.jpg

A Chicago police officer wears pins with Officer Aréanah Preston’s pictures on them before Officer Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ at 400 W. 95th St., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Officer Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The mother of slain Police Officer Aréanah Preston has launched a fundraising campaign to build a community center in her daughter’s honor to “provide a safe place and support for Chicago’s youth.”

The center will provide mental health counselors, promote careers in law enforcement, feature gun violence prevention activities and offer scholarships, according to a GoFundMe page created by Dionne Mhoon. 

“Aréanah was a community person,” Mhoon told the Sun-Times. “So what better way to celebrate her and remember her name than by doing something for the community.”

The goal of the fundraising campaign is $150,000. Ideally, the center will be located in the 5th Ward where the family lives and where Mhoon says local officials have been supportive.

The mother said she hopes to also use money raised through GoFundMe to start a scholarship for young people interested in careers in law or public safety, like her daughter.

“As a parent, I see there’s a need for mental health, helping people get GEDs, clothes giveaways (and) entrepreneurial classes,” Mhoon said. “(I’m) just trying to take this tragic situation that I have in front of me and turn it into some type of triumph, some kind of positivity.”

At her daughter’s funeral last week, Mhoon said she planned to “lead, love and be just like you — brave and bold with a warm spirit and a contagious smile.”

“Death is only a tragic thing if you have not lived. My baby lived,” she said to applause inside the church. “I pray for peace in homes. I pray for peace in our communities, and I pray for peace in my heart.

Preston was fatally wounded early May 6 after exchanging gunfire with a group of robbers as she returned home from her shift, still wearing her police uniform. 

Four teenagers have been charged with the killing. After the teen’s first court hearing, Mhoon told reporters she “felt sorry” for the suspects because “nobody told them you were loved, nobody told them you can do anything.”

Preston was set to graduate with a master’s degree from Loyola University School of Law just a week after the shooting. The family and Preston’s CPD partner crossed the stage instead. 

Family, friends and colleagues have remembered Preston as someone with big dreams who wanted to make a difference. She had set her sights on the FBI and had one final interview left.

Next Up In News
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for King Charles’ sister-in-law
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
Johnson wins first test of City Council muscle
Move over, Sue. Make room for Spinosaurus, the world’s largest predatory dinosaur
Robert J. Zimmer, who championed free speech as head of University of Chicago for 15 years, dies at 75
Last Chinese emperor’s wristwatch — with Oak Park connection — sells for $6.2 million
The Latest
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.
Celebrities
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for King Charles’ sister-in-law
Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of 81-year-old Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.
By Associated Press
 
Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Judge says he won’t toss portions of perjury indictment against Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Kness keeps the trial of Timothy Mapes on track for Aug. 7.
By Jon Seidel
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. chews gum in the dugout before a game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 18 in Chicago.
White Sox
White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. sits out, but his injury doesn’t appear to be serious
White Sox notebook: Luis Robert Jr., Clint Frazier, Jake Burger on playing second base and his five-strikeout game
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Marge Summit
Obituaries
Marge Summit, gay rights activist and bar owner who welcomed everyone, dies at 87
“It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay, now people are welcome everywhere, no one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,” said Ms. Summit’s friend, David Boyer.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The disabled community — families and providers — has made a very strong case for a&nbsp;$4 per hour wage increase for frontline staff who feed, bathe, help with daily medications, take&nbsp;community-home residents to outings and jobs and much, much more, four state lawmakers write.
Other Views
Illinois must provide more funding for people with disabilities
Our state ranks 49th out of 50 states for funding and support of the estimated 300,000 Illinoisans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. That has to change, state lawmakers write.
By State Rep. Lindsey LaPointeState Rep. Lakesia Collins, and 2 more
 