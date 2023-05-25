Police officer shot during foot chase in Romeoville

A police officer was shot in the shoulder during a foot chase in Romeoville early Thursday, according to authorities.

About 12:15 a.m., officers on patrol were investigating a car that had been reported stolen near Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive, according to police. As they approached the car, a man jumped out and ran off and the officers chased him, police said.

During the chase, one of the officers was struck by gunfire in the right shoulder and was rushed to Bolingbrook Hospital, police said.

The officer was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, police said. His condition was not released.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s with a shaved head and a facial tattoo.

No other details were immediately known.