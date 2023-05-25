The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Man fatally shot by police officer in Des Plaines

Officials said the man may have been having a “psychotic breakdown” and had access to an axe or machete.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot by police in Des Plaines Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1400 block of Thacker Street to assist fire officials and encountered a man who “was breaking things, possibly having a psychotic breakdown,” police said in a statement.

The man, 55-year-old Scott MacDonald, potentially had access to an axe or machete, police said. “The situation escalated when [the officers] unexpectedly encountered Mr. MacDonald in the common hallway of the building and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said.

MacDonald was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, police said.

No further details were released.

