Horoscope for Saturday, May 27, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a productive and financially favorable day. Nevertheless, you might find yourself at odds with someone older or someone in authority. Cope as best you can. This can be a playful weekend for you, especially with sports as well as fun activities with kids. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Children might be an increased responsibility. Nevertheless, you’re in such a positive frame of mind, you’ll enjoy talking to others. You will also appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. Challenges on the home front continue, but you can handle this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Respect family members, especially authority figures, because they might have advice for you. (If their dictates restrict you, you can’t ignore this.) Meanwhile, enjoy the quiet of your home or instead choose to entertain. It’s your call.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself. Hopefully, you will score a bargain, which is something that you appreciate! (You invented the garage sale.) Steer clear of controversial subjects because someone older or more experienced might be difficult. (Yikes.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t be discouraged by critics who throw cold water on your financial ideas. You are successful right now and you look favorable in the eyes of others, which means you can pull off deals that others might doubt. Trust in yourself. You’ve got this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are favored today because the moon is in your sign, and the sun at the top of your chart is thrusting you in a favorable spotlight. Therefore, ask for what you want! Demand the advantage because you might get it. Meanwhile, relations with friends and groups are warm and mutually supportive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although your urge to travel and explore is strong now, today you’re happy to be low-key and take it easy. Relations with parents and authority figures continue to be excellent. In fact, they are so cozy that some of you might strike up a romantic relationship with a boss. Someone will seek your advice about making something look better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to socialize! You will enjoy interacting with groups and organizations. It’s also a good day to share your ideas for future goals because someone’s feedback could be helpful. Children might be an increased responsibility today. And so it goes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People admire you today. Quite likely, someone is saying good things about you. (Might as well milk this for all it’s worth.) This is a good day to negotiate with others because you’ll end up getting your fair share. Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors will come your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have a strong urge to shake things up a little. You want a change of pace. You want adventure. You want to meet new people and see new things. Therefore, do something to satisfy this desire to explore more of your world! Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your playful nature is still energized, which means social occasions, sports events, fun activities with kids, the theater, the arts and romance are all excellent choices for you now. Nevertheless, you might have to devote some time today to red-tape details about shared property and inheritances.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be cooperative with others. You might have to compromise and be giving and accommodating to make things work. This is because today, the moon is opposite your sign, which occurs for 2 1/2 days every month.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ben Feldman (1980) shares your birthday. You are perceptive and creative and you like to share your ideas. The strength of your personality can lift any situation that you find yourself in. (You’re that powerful.) This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Your creativity, zest and desire for good times are sparked!

