The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Pool-playing pals shun me for beating up a jerk

Team captain got slapped around after aiming several insults at the man’s wife.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Pool-playing pals shun me for beating up a jerk
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I play on a pool team. About a year ago, the team captain looked at my wife and said, “So, can I play with your lower private area?” (He didn’t use those words.) My wife, who is very shy, was shocked.

He has made dumb comments before, and I’ve warned him several times. This time when I told him, he was dumb enough to invite me outside. I slapped him around a bit. We are both big guys. I’m 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. He’s as tall, maybe a few pounds lighter.

Now the members of the league here have shunned my wife and me. Was I wrong? Should I have let that guy talk to my wife like that? — SECOND-GUESSING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SECOND-GUESSING: Violence is never the answer. You and your wife should have left as soon as those words were uttered. As for the rest of the league shunning you, I think it’s time you found another league to play pool with — one with nice people to compete with, rather than animals.

DEAR ABBY: A friend of mine just passed away, and while I was visiting with my daughter, I mentioned it. My daughter’s response to the sad news was, “I don’t care. I didn’t know them!” I told her I thought her response was rude.

When they were young, I always taught my children to treat others the way you expect them to treat you, and if you don’t have something nice to say, say nothing. When I heard what she said, I felt I had failed in my duty as a parent to teach her the values my parents instilled in me.

Maybe, since I’m sad for the loss of my friend, I took what she said wrong. Any advice on how I should approach this with my daughter would be greatly appreciated. — FEELING LIKE A FAILURE

DEAR FEELING: Your daughter appears to lack any sense of empathy. What she said was unkind and dismissive. She may be self-centered, or was annoyed with you or about something else going on in her life when she said it. You have every right to tell her how her comment affected you at a time when you were feeling vulnerable. But don’t blame yourself for your daughter’s insensitivity. That’s on her, not you.

DEAR ABBY: I am a loving husband of a wonderful wife of 40-plus years, but I have one issue with her that I can’t understand. If I mention, in a very carefully worded manner, something she does that annoys me, she retaliates by bringing up things from decades in the past about me.

I have corrected my past behaviors, but she seems to use this as a way of “twisting the knife,” knowing it hurts me. I have tried explaining this to her, but she still does it. Do I just ignore her annoying behavior? Is this her defensive way of getting back at me? What should I do? — WOUNDED IN COLORADO

DEAR WOUNDED: Your wife is not getting back at you for anything. What she is doing is avoiding owning up to the fact that something she does annoys you instead of apologizing or correcting it. Remember the saying “the best defense is a strong offense”? This is an example of it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t stop stalking the social media of boyfriend’s ex
Dear Abby: As my dad makes messes, my mom makes excuses
Dear Abby: I’m having feelings for younger cousin and need to stop
Dear Abby: Fiance’s kisses can aggravate my celiac disease
Dear Abby: Men I date don’t get that I want relationship, not just a hookup
Dear Abby: Because I didn’t want to watch TV with him, I missed my husband’s death
The Latest
Frank Sandoval hugs his 21-year-old daughter Massiel Sandoval as his wife Carolina Alemán watches Friday near the American Airlines baggage claim at O’Hare Airport.
Immigration
‘Come, my princess’ — Venezuelan family, thanks to asylum, reunited in Chicago after 5 years apart
Frank Sandoval waited anxiously at O’Hare for his wife Carolina Alemán and daughter Massiel Sandoval. “Being with him again is simply the best thing that has happened to me in all these years,” the daughter said.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Forest Preserve District workers flattening out of the entrance of the North Branch Bike Trail as part of a $750,000 upgrade to Caldwell Woods.
Other Views
The thrill is gone on the North Branch Bike Trail
I’ll grudgingly admit the Forest Preserve District is doing the right thing by flattening out that steep blind curve at the entrance of the bike trail at Caldwell Woods. But where will young bikers learn to manage risk, a former Sun-Times reporter asks.
By Abdon M. Pallasch
 
Honorable Judge Charles Burns speaks with graduates during the (W)rap Drug Court Program graduation at the Cook County Courthouse, Thursday, May 18, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Editorials
Drug court programs are giving low-level drug offenders a better shot at a second chance
Cook County Judge Charles Burns deserves praise for putting drug court graduates on the fast track to have their records expunged, which research has shown can reduce recidivism.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches practice this week.
Bears
With wide range of outcomes for Bears, this season will reveal Matt Eberflus’ ability
The Bears could take another baby step forward to five wins, a modest stride closer to .500 or even jostle for a playoff spot. That’s really up to Eberflus. It depends on Justin Fields, too, but that falls under Eberflus’ purview as well.
By Jason Lieser
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 27, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 