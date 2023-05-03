Man seriously injured in Red Line stabbing

A man was seriously injured Tuesday night when someone stabbed him on the CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

The man, 28, was on the train around 9 p.m. in the first block of West 95th Street when he got into an argument with another man, 21, who pulled out a knife and began to stab him repeatedly, police said.

He suffered multiple wounds to the stomach, head and arms and was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The attacker suffered lacerations to his hands and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.