The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
NASCAR in Chicago News Chicago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tests NASCAR Chicago Street Race track, assesses ‘challenges’ for drivers

The two-time Daytona 500 champion stopped by Chicago as other drivers offered ride-alongs on the track in an SUV. Earnhardt rates each bump, crest and imperfection.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Dale Earnhardt Jr. tests NASCAR Chicago Street Race track, assesses ‘challenges’ for drivers
merlin_113752666.jpg

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. visited Chicago to see the Chicago Street Race course first-hand. He says the many turns, imperfect road surfaces and elevation changes will be a test of skills.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

When NASCAR drivers rev their engines at the starting line near Buckingham Fountain in July for the Chicago Street Race, they’ll be embarking on one of the strangest races in the franchise’s history.

Gone is the traditional oval track with banked turns.

Instead, drivers will have to navigate Chicago’s streets just as regular drivers do, taking into account bumps, crests and other imperfections in the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that winds through and around Grant Park.

“Cracks and imperfections. We call that character in a racetrack,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “It challenges drivers because it shakes the car loose from the track.”

The two-time Daytona 500 champion stopped by Chicago on Wednesday as other drivers offered ride-alongs on the track in an SUV.

Earnhardt won’t be driving in the race, set for July 1-2, but he assessed the challenges drivers will face in NASCAR’s first-ever street race.

Earnhardt said he was “surprised” at how wide the track is at some points. The most interesting turn will be the half-circle that bends around Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue, where drivers will navigate an elevation change.

“It’s going to shake their stomach a little bit,” Earnhardt said.

A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.

A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.

City of Chicago

“They’re going to have to start braking into turn seven as the car crests this hill, and that’ll be a really unorthodox thing to do. The car is going to want to lock up the tires when they hit the brake pedal there. So that’ll be fun to watch them try to crest the hill, brake, slow down, turn right. All of those things at the same time.”

Although the track won’t offer the top speeds of a regular oval track, NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger expects the stock cars will reach around 150 mph along the stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Allmendinger has been practicing the Chicago track on a simulator because drivers will have only 50 minutes before the race to test it out in person.

merlin_113752668.jpg

NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger predicts race cars could reach speeds of up to 150 mph along stretches of the course. He’s been practicing on a simulator.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Allmendinger may be one of the only racers to have street racing experience.

“In these types of racetracks, there’s always challenges of how narrow certain sections get, how bumpy the racetrack can be,” he said.

“There’s definitely certain sections that are really wide, and then a couple of corners that are very narrow. And you can feel some of it’s repaved and some of it’s old city streets.”

Drivers will also have to watch for manhole covers, but they will only be a problem if it’s where drivers are braking, he said. And if it’s wet or raining, that’s a whole other issue with keeping traction, he said.

Related

The stock cars will be adjusted for street racing. For oval tracks, cars are adjusted for making left turns only. But the Chicago course has a nearly equal amount of right turns as lefts, he said. Cars will be adjusted to handle bumps without scraping the pavement.

The race will attract around 100,000 people over its two days, by NASCAR’s own estimates. Last year, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city signed a three-year deal with NASCAR to hold yearly races downtown.

NASCAR is banking a lot on the race, investing about $50 million for this race alone. The Chicago race has spurred some controversy among fans who worry that a street race would move the franchise further from its roots.

“It’s a very big moment for NASCAR for many reasons,” Earnhardt said. “It’ll determine the future of racing for NASCAR in the city of Chicago. It’ll determine the future of NASCAR racing on our streets.

“Street racing has always kind of been a curiosity for everyone in the industry. So we’re going to check that box and understand exactly how that fits into our world,” he said.

After Tuesday’s announcement of a stock-car race coming to Chicago in July 2023, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stopped at Buckingham Fountain and Navy Pier.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for a photo in front of Buckingham Fountain in July 2022. NASCAR will hold the first of three Chicago street races July 1-2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times (file)

Next Up In News
Wrongly convicted brothers who spent 26 years in prison get certificate of innocence, apology
Arlington Park track’s property tax bill cut by half
5 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized after smoking vape pen they found on field trip
Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding
11 people wounded over 3 hours in Chicago, mostly in neighborhoods that have been more violent this year
Boy, 16, fatally shot in Joliet
The Latest
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
A June assignment for all the Cubs: Just go ahead and be like Marcus Stroman
No one on the team has more confidence — or fun — than Stroman, the undersized right-hander who sometimes looks like a kid out there.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_112554444.jpg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago June 1-7: The Mix
The Chicago Gospel Music Festival, ‘The Lloyd Price Musical’ and an Andy Warhol art exhibit are among the highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jaylon Johnson is entering his fourth season.
Bears
Jaylon Johnson at home even as Bears tout ‘invaluable’ OTAs
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson hasn’t told the Bears when he’ll return to practice, though head coach Matt Eberflus presumes it will be in time for mandatory minicamp in two weeks.
By Patrick Finley
 
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., takes photos with attendees after speaking during a town hall for his presidential campaign on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Goose Creek, S.C. Scott, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, officially launched his 2024 bid last week. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) ORG XMIT: SCMK112
Letters to the Editor
Are Republicans finally ready to embrace a Black presidential candidate?
Tim Scott reminds me of another Black Republican, former Oklahoma U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, who decided not to run for re-election in 2002, a reader from Itasca writes. Why didn’t Republicans do more to keep him around? Maybe they’ll do better with Scott.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Cody Whitehair (celebrating a touchdown against the Dolphins last season with Justin Fields) has played in 114 of 116 games in his seven seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Cody Whitehair in a comfort zone at center
“It’s kind of like riding a bike,” said Whitehair, who has transitioned from guard to center and back since his rookie season with the Bears in 2016 — when he moved to center four days before the season opener.
By Mark Potash
 