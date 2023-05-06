The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Pilsen News Metro/State

Pilsen Cinco de Mayo celebration doubles as protest against increased property taxes

As community organizers and Pilsen area residents celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Saturday at Dvorak Park, they were also calling out increased property taxes that shocked residents last year when they received their tax bill.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Pilsen Cinco de Mayo celebration doubles as protest against increased property taxes
The Benito Juarez High School Folkloric Dance group performs Saturday at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.

The Benito Juarez High School Folkloric Dance group performs Saturday at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Nearly a hundred people gathered Saturday in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and protest an increase in property taxes that hit the community last year, causing longtime residents to fear they will be driven out.

Gentrifying Latino communities saw huge property tax increases, with some some tax bills going up more than three times that of the previous year.

The higher taxes have caused concern for longtime residents whose families have lived in the neighborhoods for generations and say they can’t afford to pay them.

Community organizer Laura Paz on Saturday compared the fight between the residents and the county to the Battle of Puebla — the underdog win that led to the creation of Cinco de Mayo. 

“We were the little country and we fought against the biggest empire in the world at the time and won,” Paz said. “[Now] we’re in small numbers, we don’t have much power compared to the developers and gentrifiers.”

The event was accompanied by several performances, including the Benito Juarez Folkloric Dance group.

Jose Raymundo and Ivonne Sanchez dance to the music of the Alma Fuerte band at a Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday in Pilsen.

Jose Raymundo and Ivonne Sanchez dance to the music of the Alma Fuerte band at a Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday in Pilsen.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Little progress has been made since December when the same group staged a demonstration in the Loop outside the Cook County building. Paz said that drafted bills to attempt to fix the issue in the future aren’t addressing the immediate concerns that residents face.

“Although we appreciate it, all of them are Band-aids,” Paz said. “We cannot afford the taxes, but we can fight them.”

Lopez said the best solution would be for the city to establish property tax relief programs similar to those at the state level and to bring back the city’s “head tax,” which charges companies a flat rate per the number of employees it has.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has vowed to bring back the tax, but promised it won’t impact smaller businesses. 

“I think the most immediate solution is to acknowledge that these property taxes are based on speculation and trends, and we need to move away from that,” Lopez said. “The burden of balancing the budgets cannot be on the shoulders of working people when companies and developers are reporting record profits.”

Caricatures of wealthy developers at a Cinco de Mayo celebration and property tax protest Saturday in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.

Caricatures of wealthy developers at a Cinco de Mayo celebration and property tax protest Saturday in Pilsen’s Dvorak Park.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said a meeting with the Cook County Assessor’s Office and a representative from the Cook County Board of Review has been set up for May 31.

Pat Gonzales’ family has owned a building in Pilsen since 1954. Her niece currently lives there and it’s where she said she wants her grandson to live when he attends the University of Illinois at Chicago in the future. She said her property taxes increased from $3,600 to $11,500.

Gonzales, 66, said she has paid what she thinks she owes — a couple hundred dollar increase from her previous year’s assessment — as a form of protest. But she worries that if she fixes up the building, she’ll be forced to sell.

“We’re trying to preserve the neighborhood,” said Gonzalez, who added she was semi-retired. “I don’t want to have to get a full-time job again to pay property taxes.”

Next Up In News
Man struck and killed by freight train in Geneva
Newton Minow, ex-FCC chief who famously proclaimed that network television was a ‘vast wasteland,’ dies at 97
How to help migrants coming to Chicago
Here’s how to help immigrants arriving in Chicago
‘Carbon-capture’ pipeline plans across central Illinois worry land owners
Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Avalon Park always wanted to be a cop, father says
The Latest
AP23126835596675.jpg
Sports
Amid tragedy, Mage rallies to win Kentucky Derby, edging Chicago’s Two Phil’s
Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.
By Sun-Times wires
 
AP23126756463738.jpg
Cubs
Marlins’ gaffes help Cubs rally to victory
A mix of homegrown Cubs players and youngsters displayed the poise that the Marlins lacked Saturday in the eighth inning of a 4-2 comeback win.
By Mark Gonzales
 
jones_velus__7_.jpg
Bears
As Bears’ rookies arrive, competition increases for 2022 draft pick Velus Jones
Jones was the No. 71 overall pick that year, but a rough rookie season leaves him deep on the depth chart at wide receiver and fighting off newcomers on special teams.
By Jason Lieser
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Man struck and killed by freight train in Geneva
The man, 49, had exited a Metra train near Third Street and Western Avenue just before he was struck, Geneva police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Clark_CST_05xx23_2003.jpg
High School Sports
Alex Burstein truly is talking the talk
The self-made broadcaster has widened the reach of three sports at Lane.
By Mike Clark
 