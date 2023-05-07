Horoscope for Sunday, May 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Life is getting better for you. No question. In the next week, you might want to entertain at home or make your home look more attractive. Today in particular you want to do something different. A short trip or a chance to learn something new would be perfect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Like Aries, your life is really going to improve but for different reasons. Lucky Jupiter will soon enter your sign for the first time in 12 years. And it will stay there for an entire year! (Mom always liked you best.) Tie up loose ends with financial paperwork.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is opposite your sign for another day, which means it’s in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Keep the peace. Meanwhile, you will soon be shopping for beautiful things for yourself and others. (Keep your receipts.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely time because you feel so sociable, you’re enjoying times with friends as well as groups and organizations. In addition, fair Venus moves into your sign today, which will make you charming and diplomatic for the next few weeks. Perfect timing!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You continue to make a great impression on others because the sun is at high noon in your chart. Today in particular, grab opportunities to play, have fun, enjoy sports events and activities with children, as well as social diversions and romantic adventures. Do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Despite your desire to travel, explore new ideas and meet new faces, today you’re happy to hunker down at home and focus on family issues, perhaps with a female relative. Things might be a bit competitive with a group or a friend.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

How fortuitous that today fair Venus moves to the top of your chart, which makes you look charming and receptive to everyone. This is well-timed because meanwhile, the moon is making you eager to communicate to others. You want to be heard. You want to discuss something that is important to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need more sleep right now. Take naps if you can. Meanwhile, travel and exploration will appeal strongly to you in the next few weeks. Money issues and cash flow are on your mind. Keep your eyes open and be alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be more emotional than usual about practically anything that arises because the moon is in your sign and the moon always affects a person’s feelings and emotions. (Happens for 2 1/2 days every month. For men as well as women.) On the upside, when the moon is in your sign, things tend to go your way. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful time for you! Many of you are enjoying time off on a vacation. Others are socializing more than usual or involved with sports and playful activities with kids. Nevertheless, today you might pull in your reins a little and enjoy being low-key and quiet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

During this time when you have a strong focus on home and family (especially home repairs), today you’ll enjoy reaching out and talking to a friend or becoming involved in a group. A female colleague in particular might interest you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a powerful time for you because your energy is strong, and your daily pace is accelerating. You’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! Meanwhile, others seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Director, filmmaker Amy Heckerling (1954) shares your birthday. You are sensitive, compassionate and an elegant communicator. You know how to inspire others. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Expect new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to take action. Prepare for leadership.

