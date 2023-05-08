Horoscope for Monday, May 8, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You feel adventurous! It’s the start of the week and you want to make something happen. This is why you might impulsively take off in a new direction. People from other cultures and different countries will intrigue you. Write down your clever ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful because the moon alert is in one of your Money Houses. If you’re working on red-tape issues like taxes, debt, insurance matters, wills or inheritances, do your homework — but don’t act on anything or sign papers until the alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day for a frank discussion with partners and close friends. People are ready to tell it like it is. (Generally, one should never really tell it like it is.) It will feel good to reach out and experience a sense of bonding or affirmation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cut yourself some slack because your efficiency at work will suffer because of the moon alert, plus the fact that Mercury is retrograde! It’s easy to make silly mistakes and forget things, especially birthday cards and appointments during Mercury retrograde. You will hear from old friends.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Heads up! It’s the start of a new week and you’re in a creative frame of mind! (And you’re creative to begin with.) Express your talents in the arts — the theater, music, drawing, painting, welding, weaving — whatever brings you joy because this is a creative day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a creative day for many people; however, as this week begins, you will want to hang around home. You might sleep in. You will enjoy puttering and goofing off in an enjoyable way where you live. It’s a good day to edit written work or study something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a curious day. You might feel ambitious because it’s Monday, and you want to pull your act together before you take it on the road. However, most of this day is a moon alert, plus it’s Mercury retrograde. (Double whammy!) Instead, focus on warm, genuine communications with others; but don’t volunteer for anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful because today’s moon alert is taking place in one of your Money Houses, which means it’s a poor time for financial decisions or spending money on anything other than food and gas. Discussions with old friends and ex-partners might take place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The moon alert today takes place in your sign, which is why you might feel a bit loosey-goosey. You feel indecisive and not sure what to do next. Take it easy. Rome wasn’t built in a day. In fact, I hear they’re still working on it. Relax and enjoy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to research and come up with ideas or solutions to old problems is excellent today. You’ll be productive. Avoid important decisions during the moon alert. Do the best you can knowing that Mercury retrograde will trip you up in little ways. You can handle this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends or interacting with groups today. Don’t expect too much of yourself or others because most of this day is a moon alert. You might be involved with relatives or family members you haven’t seen for a while.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re high visibility. People notice you. Plus, they know personal details about your private life. (Cope as best you can.) Meanwhile, postpone important decisions and shopping trips today. Wait until the moon alert is over.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Broadcaster, biologist, natural historian David Attenborough (1926) shares your birthday. You set high standards for yourself and are committed to whatever you do. You are both serious and lighthearted, which makes you interesting. This is a slower-paced year with a strong focus on close relationships. Take time to smell the roses.

