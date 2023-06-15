AmeriCorps grants $2.2 million to Chicago, downstate Illinois groups for public health programs

WASHINGTON — AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism — whose CEO, Michael Smith, is a former Obama Presidential Foundation official — is announcing $2.2 million in grants on Friday to train public health leaders in Chicago and downstate Illinois.

Smith joined AmeriCorps in December 2021, after serving as executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and director of youth opportunity programs at the Obama Foundation. My Brother’s Keeper was one of former President Barack Obama’s signature initiatives, and Smith led the project in the White House.

AmeriCorps started life in 1964, as the poverty-fighting Volunteers in Service to America — VISTA — program. Today, the national service agency runs, among other domestic programs, AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors.

The grants go to:

