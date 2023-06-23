The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

One of Chicago’s most popular lakefront venues is closed with no reopening date

The owners of Castaways Bar & Grill on North Avenue Beach plan to renovate the bar with hopes of opening ASAP and “definitely” by the Air and Water Show in August — but the city says they never submitted corrected plans in order to get a permit.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE One of Chicago’s most popular lakefront venues is closed with no reopening date
Normally the beachside restaurant Castaways would be packed with sun-seeking revelers this time of year. But to the chagrin of beach partygoers, the popular bar and restaurant overlooking North Avenue Beach is temporarily closed for renovations.

The beachside restaurant Castaways Bar & Grill normally would be packed with sun-seeking revelers this time of year. But it is closed for renovations.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Castaways Bar and Grill on North Avenue Beach is “synonymous with summertime in Chicago” goes the popular venue’s tagline.

But not this summer — at least not so far.

The sprawling ship-shaped venue — which would normally be swarming with sun-seeking revelers at this time of year — is closed, with no date for reopening on one of the city’s busiest party beaches.

“Temporarily closed this summer for renovations,” reads the signs on the main entrance and Castaways’ social media accounts. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back aboard soon!”

The sign hanging on the outside of the Boat House at North Avenue Beach alerts that Castaways, the upper deck restaurant, is temporarily closed for renovations.

A sign hanging on the outside of the Boat House at North Avenue Beach alerts that Castaways, the upper-deck restaurant, is closed for renovations.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The building tenant, Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants, has applied to the Chicago Department of Buildings for a permit to do about $150,000 worth of renovations. But that was in February and the permit application is still pending.

The Department of Buildings and the Department of Planning & Development returned corrections to the applicant in early March, said Mike Puccinelli, a buildings department spokesman. Castaways has yet to resubmit the application package, Puccinelli said.

“Any work that requires a permit cannot commence until the permit is obtained,” Puccinelli said.

“Closed for renovations during the summer? This is insane,” read one comment on Instagram: “You are literally only open during the summer. How do you not schedule this work during the fall or spring?” 

Another Insta user wondered when the rooftop bar would reopen. “We are unsure of exact timing as of now but please stay tuned on social for all updates,” read Castaways’ reply.

Phil Stefani said this week that after 20 years, the bar was due for some “updating.”

Stefani said it wasn’t his intention to have the place closed at the start of the peak season.

“We had to do drawings and everything else,” Stefani told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s very common. As much as we wish we could have done it sooner, we weren’t able to do it.”

Stefani said he’s waiting for the permits to be approved, but said he was unaware that the application for work had been sent back for corrections.

He expressed concerns about hiring staff in a tight labor market, and said he wants Castaways to be open “ASAP.”

“We definitely want to be open for the [Chicago] Air and Water Show” in August, he said.

The restaurant known for its views and its frozen cocktails sits on prime Chicago Park District property, leased from taxpayers. Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Elisa Sledzinska, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, confirmed that Castaways has operating licenses valid through March 15, 2024.

Contributing: Lauren FitzPatrick

Back in 2020, the Castaways Bar and Grill located on North Avenue Beach was one of the few restaurants to reopen amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

In 2020, the Castaways Bar and Grill on North Avenue Beach was one of the few restaurants to reopen amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
‘MJ’ musical star to sing national anthem at NASCAR Chicago kickoff
Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Sheldon Harnick, Tony-winning lyricist and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ creator, dies at 99
Cubs blame ‘perfect storm’ of weather, wind conditions for Fall Out Boy fallout
Biden, in Chicago to raise funds Wednesday, to tout his economic achievements
Woman, 67, found dead in South Side home, second woman, 96, hospitalized with injuries to face in domestic attack
The Latest
Roman Banks, playing Michael Jackson in “MJ the Musical” for the Chicago run of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, will sing the national anthem on Saturday as part of NASCAR Chicago in Grant Park.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
‘MJ’ musical star to sing national anthem at NASCAR Chicago kickoff
The special performance by Roman Banks takes place prior to The Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 4 p.m. on July 1.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Sherrif Polk, a father of six who said he has spent most of the stipend he received from Equity and Transformation’s Chicago Future Fund, which gives $500 a month to formerly incarcerated people, for his kids’ clothes and toys, kisses his one-week-old son Sherrif Polk Jr. in their home in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Photography
Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
The city celebrates Juneteenth, a free camp teaches kids with autism how to sail, and vintage business signs across Chicago could see protection under a proposed ordinance.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement at the Tony Awards ceremony in 2016, in New York.&nbsp;Harnick died Friday at the age of 99.
Theater
Sheldon Harnick, Tony-winning lyricist and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ creator, dies at 99
Known for his wry, subtle humor and deft wordplay, Harnick died in his sleep Friday in New York City of natural causes.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
A Fall Out Boy concert at Wrigley Field led to a barrage of noise complaints Wednesday night, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
Cubs blame ‘perfect storm’ of weather, wind conditions for Fall Out Boy fallout
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said he could hear music from the Wednesday night concert from his Lincoln Park home.
By Fran Spielman
 
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a political rally hosted by union members, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023
Politics
Biden, in Chicago to raise funds Wednesday, to tout his economic achievements
Major “Bidenomics” speech will come against an Illinois backdrop of local governments running cities, counties, public schools and the state benefiting enormously from massive infusions of federal cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 