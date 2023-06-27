The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Chicago’s air quality this morning is the world’s worst

Conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Stefano Esposito
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago’s air quality this morning is the world’s worst
The sun sets over Chicago’s iconic skyline, near Adler Planetarium, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The suns hazy and red coloring is due to smoke in the atmosphere from wildfire in Canada.

The sun sets over Chicago’s iconic skyline, near Adler Planetarium, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The suns hazy and red coloring is due to smoke in the atmosphere from wildfire in Canada.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

How bad is the air quality in Chicago today?

It’s the worst anywhere on the planet, according to the World Air Quality Index. That’s right — worse than the biggest, most polluted cities in India and China. Minneapolis was ranked second; Detroit fifth.

Airquality.gov, which uses the official U.S. Air Quality Index, listed Chicago as “unhealthy” as of 9 a.m. Chicago time.

Blame the wildfire smoke north of the border in Canada.

“Definitely people with respiratory issues should definitely limit their time outdoors today and try to maintain themselves indoors if at all possible,” said Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

The Weather Service doesn’t issue air quality alerts, although it does post them from local and state agencies, Yack said. Illinois had not issued an air quality alert as of 9:20 a.m., Yack said.

The Chicago Department of Public Health was in the process of drafting a statement on the city’s air quality, a spokesman told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday morning.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday concerning CPS summer programs: CPS “will be using plans for inclement weather and will be holding programs indoors today to reduce the risk to students and staff.”

Yack noted that winds Tuesday have been pulling the smoke from Canada across Wisconsin, Michigan and portions of Illinois and northern Indiana.

“The smoke is expected to kind of gradually push south and westward through the day today and thin as it does so. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to be in this smoky haze through at least tonight and then into the early part of tomorrow before things really start to improve,” Yack said.

Next Up In News
Nikki Haley’s search for lost times
Sentencing of former state Sen. Terry Link set for October
Prosecutors drop charges against Chicago mom, 14-year-old son in shooting of man at hot dog stand
‘No scenario is too big’ for barrier-busting NASCAR star Daniel Suarez
Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community ‘visible, vibrant’ — but concerned for transgender members’ ability to ‘live your life freely.’
Oscar Mayer Frankmobile to visit Chicago area over the next few weeks
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, campaigning in New Hampshire in April.
Columnists
Nikki Haley’s search for lost times
The GOP presidential hopeful invokes a simple past that never existed.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Nick Foligno, acquired from the Bruins by the Blackhawks on Monday, signed a new contract Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks move quickly to sign Nick Foligno to one-year contract
The veteran forward, whose free-agent rights were acquired from the Bruins in the Taylor Hall trade, will carry a $4 million salary-cap hit next season.
By Ben Pope
 
Hinsdale Central’s Ben Oosterbaan (12) shoots the ball over Proviso West.
High School Basketball
A new name on the board: Hinsdale Central all-time leading scorer Ben Oosterban switches to basketball
Ben Oosterbaan has been released from his Michigan letter of intent for baseball and will pursue his love for basketball. He’s already heard from several schools from all levels of Division I and is poised to hear from a whole lot more.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Terry Link Dirksen Federal Building
News
Sentencing of former state Sen. Terry Link set for October
Link’s entanglement with the feds first became known in October 2019, when the Chicago Sun-Times and other media reported he was the unnamed state senator who wore a wire against then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Link lied to reporters at the time and claimed it wasn’t him.
By Jon Seidel
 
Daniel Suarez is coming off his best season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He finished 10th in the driver standings in 2022. He’ll have strong support from Chicago’s Hispanic population at the street race.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
‘No scenario is too big’ for barrier-busting NASCAR star Daniel Suarez
Suarez has been a barrier-breaking star as the sport’s first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race and has established himself as a perennial top-20 driver.
By Jason Lieser
 