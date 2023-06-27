The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Washington News Chicago

Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines two events in Chicago on Wednesday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK, and a group of trial lawyers are hosting fundraisers after Biden touts his economic record in a ‘Bidenomics’ speech in Chicago.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines two events in Chicago on Wednesday
US-POLITICS-BIDEN

President Joe Biden after a fundraiser June 20 in the Bay Area. Biden will give an address on his economic achievements Wednesday at the Old Post Office in the Loop.

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hits Chicago on Wednesday for fundraisers, adding a second one, the Sun-Times has learned, in addition to the event hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK.

Biden’s day trip to the city — with deep-pocketed Democratic donors — comes as the second quarter ends Friday, and the Biden team wants a strong showing when the fundraising numbers are released in July.

The fundraisers will be at the J.W. Marriott hotel in the Loop. They begin after Biden delivers a major speech on “Bidenomics,” touting his administration’s economic achievements, a few blocks away at the Old Post Office.

The Pritzkers are hosting a lunch, where the minimum donation is supposed to be $3,300; up to 200 are expected.

At the Pritzker event, bigger donors — at the $25,000 level — will qualify for a photo with Biden. Some old friends of Biden — and major contributors — will get some face time with the president at a small informal meeting called, in fundraising lingo, a “clutch.”

The second event, also at the hotel, is being organized by a group of trial lawyers — Joe Power, Robert Clifford, Kevin Conway, Larry Rogers Jr. and Pat Salvi. Power said about 50 are expected, with donations of at least $3,300 encouraged.

“We support people who support the little guy,” Power said.

Though Pritzker is a billionaire, federal law places limits on individual donations to a single federal campaign to $3,300 per election — or in 2024, $6,600, counting the primary and November balloting as separate elections.

The donations benefit the Biden Victory Fund, a joint operation between the Biden for President organization, the Democratic National Committee and the 50 state parties, including Illinois. This first-ever arrangement — covering all the states — means a donor can give up to $929,000 to the joint fundraising operation.

“By providing significant infrastructure investments directly to state parties it will lay the groundwork in every state to not only reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris but to also deliver candidates up and down the ballot to victory,” a Biden re-election team member told the Sun-Times.

According to a copy of the invitation to the Pritzker event obtained by the Sun-Times, for an individual giving at the high levels — though not necessarily at the $929,000 maximum — the first $6,600 will be allocated to the Biden for President committee for the primary and general election; the next $41,300 goes to the Democratic National Committee; with the next $510,000 split equally between the Democratic state parties for federal candidates. Additional donations will be allocated to the DNC.

Biden on Tuesday night is headlining receptions in Chevy Chase, Maryland, a Washington suburb, after a California swing last week; on Thursday Harris fundraises in New Orleans. The first lady did events in Minnesota and Tennessee last Saturday.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in Chicago on Tuesday: $1.5 million haul for House Democrats

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., one of the most prolific fundraisers in the entire House, hosted a funder to benefit the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the House Democrats political operation — which raised $1.5 million on Tuesday night.

The headliner was House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with the DCCC chair, Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., at the dinner — which drew about 80 to the Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N. Armour St.

Among those expected: Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson; Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle; and Reps. Danny Davis, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Delia Ramirez and Jonathan Jackson.

