The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Watchdogs News Chicago

Anjanette Young search among at least 21 ‘wrong raids’ by Chicago police from 2017 through 2020; poor records hide true number

The botched 2019 police raid on Young’s apartment prompted reforms. More changes are coming — ‘encouraging,’ City Hall Inspector General Deborah Witzburg says.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Anjanette Young search among at least 21 ‘wrong raids’ by Chicago police from 2017 through 2020; poor records hide true number
Police body camera video shows the raid on the home of Anjanette Young.

Police body camera video shows the raid on the home of Anjanette Young.

CBS 2 Chicago

Chicago cops conducted at least 21 “wrong raids” of homes from 2017 through 2020 but poor recordkeeping makes it difficult to say how many more might have happened, too, according to City Hall’s inspector general.

The good news, according to a report released Wednesday by Inspector General Deborah Witzburg, is that the Chicago Police Department plans next year to launch a new electronic system for tracking search warrants, including those that result in wrong raids.

And newly proposed revisions to the police department’s search warrant policy “are encouraging steps toward increased accountability,” the report said.

The highlights of City Hall Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s latest report on Chicago police search warrants.

The highlights of City Hall Inspector General Deborah Witzburg’s latest report on Chicago police search warrants.

Chicago Office of the Inspector General.

Outrage over the search of Anjanette Young’s Near West Side home in 2019 — when she was forced to stand naked and handcuffed until officers realized they were in the wrong apartment — prompted the police department to change its search warrant policy in early 2021.

Since then, Chicago cops have been serving fewer search warrants on homes. From 2017 through 2019, they served about 5,000 warrants at residences, but from 2020 to 2022, fewer than 900 were executed, according to the inspector general.

Related

Of the wrong-raid allegations the inspector general’s office reviewed, one warrant was served at a garden unit apartment when the warrant listed a first-floor apartment in the same building and a warrant was served at the address listed on the warrant “but the inhabitant claimed that the individual named in the warrant lived two houses down the street.”

In addition to such wrong raids, Witzburg’s report examined “negative raids” in which no one was arrested and no evidence was recovered.

Officers in gang and narcotics units have a lower rate of negative raids than cops in police districts, probably because those specialized units have more access to investigative databases and registered informants, the report said, pointing out that those resources are necessary to ensure that all officers are able to conduct thorough investigations to verify the accuracy of information on search warrants.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Woman gets 3 years for helping brother hide more than $300,000 after collapse of Bridgeport bank
Supreme Court to hear decorated Army vet’s claim that VA shortchanged his GI Bill benefits
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
Pension stripped from former state lawmaker who called bribes he passed to another pol ‘the jackpot’
James T. Weiss gets a victory in CPS school parking lawsuit a week after being convicted of bribing 2 legislators
After Anjanette Young search warrant reforms, a massive drop in number of Chicago Police Department raids on homes
The Latest
Bleachers are set up along South Michigan Avenue near East Jackson Drive as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race downtown, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Listen up. Expert says Nascar spectators should protect their hearing
When 40 stock car drivers hit the streets this weekend, their roaring V8s will be bellowing at levels that could hurt spectators’ hearing.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle speaks during the monthly board meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters on August 28, 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Education
School board president Miguel del Valle to step down this week
Del Valle led the school board through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protests surrounding the school district’s renewal of its police contract.
By Nader Issa
 
Driver Ross Chastain celebrating with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on Sunday.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Sorry, NASCAR. It’s not you, it’s us.
Still hard to understand why the circuit chose Chicago for its first street race.
By Rick Morrissey
 
NASCAR’s first of three annual races, held through 2025, is scheduled for this weekend.
Letters to the Editor
NASCAR race is waste of resources, will make air pollution worse
More than the inconvenience of closed-off streets and the noise pollution is the concern of climate change.
By Letters to the Editor
 
hearMyStory_0623_digital_EventChorus.png
Events
Hear My Story: An Evening with Chicago Drag Performers
Sun-Times columnist and host Ismael Perez was joined by drag performers Jakki Love, Starr Stallion and Allegra Dee Love for this family-friendly storytelling experience.
By Sun-Times staff
 