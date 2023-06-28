The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Retired judge accused of bilking Tuskegee Airman asks to be disbarred, citing evidence in the case

Patricia Martin, the former presiding judge of the Juvenile Court’s child protection division, filed a motion with the Supreme Court requesting “that the Court enter an order striking her name from the Roll of Attorneys.”

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Retired judge accused of bilking Tuskegee Airman asks to be disbarred, citing evidence in the case
Former Cook County Judge Patricia Martin poses for a photograph verifying her identity with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Former Cook County Judge Patricia Martin poses for a photograph verifying her identity with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Cook County court records

A retired Cook County judge has made admissions that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings and retirement money from a former Tuskegee Airman and has asked the state Supreme Court to disbar her.

Patricia Martin, the former presiding judge of the Juvenile Court’s child protection division, filed a motion on Monday with the Supreme Court requesting “that the Court enter an order striking her name from the Roll of Attorneys.” 

The former judge’s motion comes nearly a month after the state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission filed a complaint accusing her of taking at least $246,000 from Oscar Wilkerson Jr., whose finances she was asked to help manage as he entered a senior home.

Martin used more than a $100,000 of those funds to purchase cryptocurrency and later made false statements to Wilkerson and others to hide her theft, according to the complaint.

In a separate filing Monday, Martin admitted that the allegations in the ARDC complaint would be proven if a hearing was held in her case, writing that “the evidence would clearly and convincingly establish the facts and conclusions of misconduct set forth in the statement of charges.” 

Wilkerson, 97, died in February of natural causes, but not before Martin was sued to recover the missing funds in an ongoing civil case.

In May, Circuit Judge Anna Demacopoulos ordered Martin to pay more than $1.2 million in damages, fees and court costs.

Next Up In News
What’s in Chicago’s dirty air? And answers to other questions about the air quality alert
Record 2.8 million Illinois residents expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend: AAA
Two men, 31 and 20, slain in Englewood
Ryan Mallett, former Arkansas and NFL quarterback, dies at 35
Boosting the brand? Biden kicks off reelection message in Chicago with embrace of ‘Bidenomics’ tag
Anjanette Young search among at least 21 ‘wrong raids’ by Chicago police from 2017 through 2020; poor records hide true number
The Latest
Cyclists ride along the lakefront trail as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures Chicago’s skyline near Fullerton Beach on Wednesday.
Environment
What’s in Chicago’s dirty air? And answers to other questions about the air quality alert
Here are some answers to questions about Chicago’s air quality and also the role in this of the climate crisis.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bulls and Nikola Vucevic agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract on Wednesday, before the big man could hit the free-agent market.
Bulls
Bulls and Nikola Vucevic agree on a three-year contract extension
Vucevic was very transparent in his priority list of where he wanted to play, and it always started with staying a Bull. That will now happen, as the two sides reached common ground on a $60 million deal.
By Joe Cowley
 
Madonna has been hospitalized for a bacterial infection. The singer has reportedly been removed from the ICU and is recovering. As a result, her&nbsp;upcoming Celebration World Tour has been placed on hold.
Music
Madonna postpones Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15, with two shows in Chicago on Aug. 9-10 scheduled at the United Center.
By Associated Press
 
3posedshot_C1687464957.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Every Body’ embraces those born not quite ‘male’ or ‘female’
Intersex people speak out about gender confusion and unnecessary surgery in illuminating documentary .
By Jocelyn Noveck | Associated Press
 
FitzGerald’s owners Will Duncan and Jess King can’t wait for fans to experience this year’s 40th anniversary of the venue’s American Music Festival.
Music
FitzGerald’s primed for 40th American Music Festival
This year’s headliners include Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 