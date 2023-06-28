Retired judge accused of bilking Tuskegee Airman asks to be disbarred, citing evidence in the case

A retired Cook County judge has made admissions that she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings and retirement money from a former Tuskegee Airman and has asked the state Supreme Court to disbar her.

Patricia Martin, the former presiding judge of the Juvenile Court’s child protection division, filed a motion on Monday with the Supreme Court requesting “that the Court enter an order striking her name from the Roll of Attorneys.”

The former judge’s motion comes nearly a month after the state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission filed a complaint accusing her of taking at least $246,000 from Oscar Wilkerson Jr., whose finances she was asked to help manage as he entered a senior home.

Martin used more than a $100,000 of those funds to purchase cryptocurrency and later made false statements to Wilkerson and others to hide her theft, according to the complaint.

In a separate filing Monday, Martin admitted that the allegations in the ARDC complaint would be proven if a hearing was held in her case, writing that “the evidence would clearly and convincingly establish the facts and conclusions of misconduct set forth in the statement of charges.”

Wilkerson, 97, died in February of natural causes, but not before Martin was sued to recover the missing funds in an ongoing civil case.

In May, Circuit Judge Anna Demacopoulos ordered Martin to pay more than $1.2 million in damages, fees and court costs.