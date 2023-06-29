Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather

Rain is forecast during this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but a shower won’t necessarily put the brakes on the downtown event.

NASCAR is equipping the race cars to handle wet track surfaces, with a few modifications, including rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking taillight.

The real hazard is lightning, which would force organizers to postpone a race, according to Street Course President Julie Giese.

If Saturday’s Xfinity race is postponed for weather, the race will be moved to Sunday morning and be run before the Cup race that afternoon.

If one or both races are canceled on Sunday for weather, they will be held on Monday, the last day available for NASCAR races around Grant Park.

If it does rain, NASCAR says it will use special vehicles with blowers to dry the track.

NASCAR will use three types of blowers: Tundras or Air Titans, which use compressed air to blow water from the road; Buffalo Blowers that blow cold air; and an Elgin, which sweeps and vacuums, a spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

They won’t be using jet dryers that blow hot air, the spokesperson said.

NASCAR officials were still feeling confident about the forecast Thursday.

“I think we’re feeling good,” Giese told the Sun-Times. “We’ve been in these scenarios before. We’ve got a plan. I think it’s something we can’t control. We just need to be prepared.”

