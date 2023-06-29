The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
NASCAR In Chicago News Chicago

Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather

NASCAR is equipping its race cars to handle a downpour, adding rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking tail light.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Rain or shine: NASCAR Chicago Street Race says it’s ready for weather
Bleachers are set up as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

NASCAR officials say a little rain won’t put the brakes on its Chicago Street Race events.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rain is forecast during this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but a shower won’t necessarily put the brakes on the downtown event.

NASCAR is equipping the race cars to handle wet track surfaces, with a few modifications, including rain tires, windshield wipers and a red, blinking taillight.

The real hazard is lightning, which would force organizers to postpone a race, according to Street Course President Julie Giese.

If Saturday’s Xfinity race is postponed for weather, the race will be moved to Sunday morning and be run before the Cup race that afternoon.

If one or both races are canceled on Sunday for weather, they will be held on Monday, the last day available for NASCAR races around Grant Park.

If it does rain, NASCAR says it will use special vehicles with blowers to dry the track.

NASCAR will use three types of blowers: Tundras or Air Titans, which use compressed air to blow water from the road; Buffalo Blowers that blow cold air; and an Elgin, which sweeps and vacuums, a spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

They won’t be using jet dryers that blow hot air, the spokesperson said.

NASCAR officials were still feeling confident about the forecast Thursday.

“I think we’re feeling good,” Giese told the Sun-Times. “We’ve been in these scenarios before. We’ve got a plan. I think it’s something we can’t control. We just need to be prepared.”

Next Up In News
STEM workshops gets students behind the wheel in an eRacing simulator
Brandon Johnson building consensus behind the scenes before delivering progressive agenda, top aide says
In the year after Highland Park parade mass shooting, advocacy becomes a way of coping, ‘doing the work they can’t do’
Like him or not, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace isn’t trying to reach ‘people who will never change’
Rapper Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge
Man dies days after Archer Heights shooting
The Latest
STEM_052023_9.jpg
Photography
STEM workshops gets students behind the wheel in an eRacing simulator
Chicago-area students take part in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math course with hands-on racing time and a chance to build a component for an automobile.
By Pat Nabong
 
The Blackhawks selected Adam Gajan in the second round of the NHL draft on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Hawks completed their 11-man 2023 class by selecting goaltender Gajan, defenseman Janne Peltonen and seven forwards — Roman Kantserov, Martin Misiak, Nick Lardis, Jiri Felcman, Alex Pharand, Marcel Marcel and Milton Oscarson — on Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson smiles and waves as his first City Council meeting wraps up at City Hall on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Brandon Johnson building consensus behind the scenes before delivering progressive agenda, top aide says
The mayor risks disappointing progressive voters who put him in office, but deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas isn’t concerned. In fact, the former state senator expects her fellow progressives to keep the heat on.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_114350802.jpg
Highland Park parade shooting
In the year after Highland Park parade mass shooting, advocacy becomes a way of coping, ‘doing the work they can’t do’
Several people who witnessed last year’s massacre rallied outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where judges heard a challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban.
By Sophie Sherry
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace speaks to reporters Wednesday before the start of Bubba’s Block Party at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side.
NASCAR In Chicago
Like him or not, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace isn’t trying to reach ‘people who will never change’
The Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver brought insight and advice along with the No. 23 Toyota to Chicago, where he will compete Sunday in the Grant Park 220.
By Steve Greenberg
 