Horoscope for Saturday, June 3, 2023

Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon is in Sagittarius peaks at 10:42 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have strong opinions about politics and religion, even if authority figures might try to thwart your efforts to state your opinions. These opinions might also deal with the rights of children. Or they might defend your romantic relationship with someone?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Money squabbles or disputes about how to divide or share something with a friend or a group might occur. Regardless of what happens, you will have support from family and home. In fact, you might use your financial influence to help family and home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you are at odds with a parent or a boss or a member of the police, show them courtesy. (Never underestimate its power.) Regardless of what happens, your ability to convince others and set things in motion is very powerful today and you will succeed!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Legal restrictions or your dealings with different cultures might create a challenge for you, especially at work or in your job. This might even impact your health or dealing with your pet. Meanwhile, you’re gung-ho to work hard to boost your earnings! Yes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Even though there are some restrictions regarding shared property or getting the financial help from others, this is a high-energy, playful, romantic day! Enjoy sports outings and fun activities with kids. Be flirtatious. Do what makes you happy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A serious discussion with a partner or close friend might dampen your enthusiasm about something today, especially related to home or a family member. (In fact, this discussion might take place with a female relative.) Nevertheless, you’re bursting with energy to do your thing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Work colleagues might be critical today. (Resist the temptation to be critical yourself.) This negative influence is brief — let it go. Meanwhile, your ability to coordinate and work with groups and friends is excellent. Great day for team sports and competitive adventures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Initially today, something new with kids or social outings might restrict your spending, or make you feel broke. But very soon, you’re encouraged by your ability to boost your earnings and enrich your life in any way possible. Things will go your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn; however, it is dancing beautifully with fiery Mars. This means initially, a brief encounter with an older family member might be discouraging. Later, travel plans and a chance to explore new activities will be exciting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be worried about something that’s going on behind the scenes. Or perhaps, you’re picking up the negative vibes from someone else who is older and in your daily environment? Let this go because your own confidence, later in the day, will win out. You’ve got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An older friend or someone in a position of authority in a group situation might hold you back. This is fleeting and temporary because a close friend or partner will come to the rescue and back you one hundred percent. (Yes, that’s the bugle call of the cavalry to the rescue that you hear in the distance.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your relations with parents, bosses and the police swing back and forth today. First, they might be difficult to deal with. However, because your own energy is strong, positive and confident, things will swing in your direction. Nothing succeeds like the appearance of success — and believe me — you look successful today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Berdy (1993) shares your birthday. You are courageous and resilient. You are also sharp-witted, clever and multitalented. (Lucky you.) This is an excellent year to take up further studies or explore anything you want to learn, especially exploring your inner world and higher consciousness. This year gets more exciting as it progresses.

