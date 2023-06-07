The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are the warrior of the zodiac, which is why you have a short fuse at times. You rise to a challenge with determined zeal! Today you might be at odds with your kids, with a friend or a group. What is your wisest response? Remember what your objective is. Avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You rarely lose your temper because when you do, it’s frightening. (And you know this.) Therefore, be patient when dealing with bosses, parents and family members, even if your patience is challenged to its limit. Use reason. Be wise and refrain from saying anything that you might later regret.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Arguments and power struggles, especially about controversial subjects like politics and religion or racial issues might sway you. But for what purpose? What will you achieve? Anger only serves to make everyone miserable, including you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Arguments about money, possessions, loans, banking issues and shared property might arise. However, in all likelihood, these are ego battles. Someone has to be right. Someone wants to win. But after the dust is settled, what’s the result? Remain level-headed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Fiery Mars is in your sign, which makes you feisty and aggressive, because the moon is also opposite your sign lined up with Pluto. The result is that there are a lot of intense feelings building up within you — and others. You’re a leader. Now is the time to role model quiet strength.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Issues with coworkers, customers and anything that might be work-related could come to a head today because many people are looking for a fight. But what’s the point? What will be achieved? Remember that you are in the spotlight of the sun. People notice you and they admire you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid arguments with kids, friends and groups today because injured feelings might easily arise. Meanwhile, we both know that you like — and need — harmony in your environment. Choose an intellectual escape or a change of scenery or a chance to travel to maintain your peace of mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your relations with authority figures, parents, bosses and family members, as well as partners and close friends, are on tenterhooks. People are ready to argue and challenge each other. Use your strong will and self-discipline to sidestep this. Don’t get involved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid arguments with daily contacts, siblings, relatives and neighbors because there’s a strong likelihood these are simply ego battles where someone is trying to prove a point or win for the sake of winning. What does this accomplish? Focus on partners and close friends today for true support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial disputes will be challenging. Arguments about possessions and shared responsibilities, as well as shared property, might also arise. You can find refuge in hard work today. It will feel restorative and meaningful. Plus, you will get a lot done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Pluto sitting opposite from fiery Mars. This means you have a choice. You can use this intense energy to accomplish something. Or you can use this same intensity to end up in a nasty argument. What best promotes your happiness?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although home and family are your primary focus right now, today you might have squabbles with work colleagues or something related to your health or even a pet. Don’t get sidelined with petty issues or people who want to fight. Take the high road — the view is better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Liam Neeson (1952) shares your birthday. You are passionate; and you are also self-disciplined. You are intelligent and intuitive. You are also charming. This is a slower paced year and time to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on your needs and the kind of relationships that bring you happiness.

