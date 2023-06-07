The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Golf Sports

Rory McIlroy feels ‘like a sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

“I still hate LIV. I hate them. I hope it goes away. We just can’t welcome them back in,” he said.

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE Rory McIlroy feels ‘like a sacrificial lamb’ after PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger
Canadian_Open_Golf.jpg

AP Photos

Rory McIlroy says he was surprised and felt like a “sacrificial lamb” when he got word that the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf had announced a merger.

McIlroy, who has been one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf, spoke about the merger on Wednesday before he is set to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open.

“I learned about it pretty much at the same time everyone else did,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, it was a surprise but I knew there had been discussion going on. I knew lines of communication were open.

“I think ultimately when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf.”

The deal also includes the European Tour and effectively ends all litigation involving LIV Golf.

Related

McIlroy, who is third in the world rankings, says there are mixed emotions about the merger and golf’s future, but “It unifies it and secures its financial future.” He also had a message for the LIV golfers that defected from the PGA Tour.

“I still hate LIV. I hate them. I hope it goes away. We just can’t welcome them back in,” he said. “It’s hard not to feel like I was a sacrificial lamb. I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s going to happen.

“I don’t understand all the intricacies of what’s going on. There is a lot of ambiguity, a lot to still be thrashed out but at least it means the litigation goes away, which has been a massive burden for everyone and we can start to work toward some kind of way of unifying the game at the elite level.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
The PGA Tour always goes where the money is, no matter how dark the alley
Bears coordinator: Aaron Rodgers won’t slow down with Jets
Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson back at Halas Hall for OTAs
Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst
Same muskie caught three times in less than three weeks
Alanna Smith, Dana Evans propel Sky past Fever in overtime
The Latest
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan talking at a press conference last year.
Golf
The PGA Tour always goes where the money is, no matter how dark the alley
Its partnership with bloodstained LIV Golf shows that it will do anything to survive.
By Rick Morrissey
 
George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004. Winston died Sunday after a 10-year-battle with cancer.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
George Winston, pianist known for his ‘rural folk’ melodic style, dies at 73
The Grammy Award winner released more than a dozen solo piano albums. He blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December.”
By Associated Press
 
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers a question last month.
Bears
Bears coordinator: Aaron Rodgers won’t slow down with Jets
Aaron Rodgers has plenty left in the tank, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday before the start of an OTA practice at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
TROTBFP_113.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ programmed to follow the loud, clunky formula
Haven’t we seen enough CGI machines waging war?
By Richard Roeper
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget Wednesday at Christopher House, an early education center in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.
Politics
Pritzker touts early education funding in signing $50.4 billion budget
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has traveled the state this week to tout the budget’s funding of his Smart Start initiative, a focal point of his 2024 budget aimed at improving access to preschool, increasing funding for child care providers and investing in early childhood facilities.
By Tina Sfondeles
 