The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
High School Baseball Sports MLB

Jim Thome, back in uniform as an assistant at Nazareth, prepares to coach his son in the state semis

Jim Thome is a busy guy these days. But he has no regrets about adding another line to his resume this spring: assistant baseball coach at Nazareth.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Jim Thome, back in uniform as an assistant at Nazareth, prepares to coach his son in the state semis
Hall of Famer Jim Thome is coaching his son Landon, a freshman second baseman at Nazareth, this spring as the Roadrunners seek to defend their Class 3A title.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome is coaching his son Landon, a freshman second baseman at Nazareth, this spring as the Roadrunners seek to defend their Class 3A title.

Ted Piton

Jim Thome is a busy guy these days.

The Hall of Famer and former White Sox slugger is a special assistant to Sox general manager Rick Hahn, president of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and part of the MLB Network broadcast team.

But he has no regrets about adding another line to his resume this spring: assistant baseball coach at Nazareth.

That has Thome back in uniform alongside his son Landon, who’s starting at second base for the defending Class 3A champion Roadrunners. Nazareth (32-6), two wins away from a repeat title, plays Sycamore (33-5) at noon Friday in the 3A semifinals at Duty Health & Care Field in Joliet.

“The White Sox have been so great,” Jim Thome said after the Roadrunners’ 8-0 supersectional win over Lindblom on Monday. “I can’t thank Rick Hahn, Jerry [Reinsdorf], Kenny Williams enough for allowing me — working and being around this, but also juggling the fact that I love to be at the ballpark and help our guys there.

“And then I work two or three times a month at the [MLB] network in New York, so I’m all baseball.”

That extends to the old-school, high-socks look he sports in his Nazareth uniform.

“Yeah, this has been a joy,” Thome said. “I’ve told my wife — we’ve talked about this, things go very quick with your kids, right? We’ve got a daughter at Purdue. And watching that process, that journey — you’ve got to embrace every moment with your kids and enjoy it. And this has been so special.

Landon Thome has been a key contributor for the Roadrunners in his first high-school season, batting .330 with 26 runs, 25 RBI and eight doubles.

Jim Thome and Nazareth head coach Lee Milano have tried to ease the younger Thome’s path as the son of an MLB legend.

“I try to simplify it for him,” Jim Thome said. “I’ve got to say he works extremely hard. And as his dad, I’m really, really proud of him. He’s a young kid that really loves to play the game and has been given an unbelievable opportunity around a ton of great players.”

“Landon has done a really nice job,” Milano said. “Jim and I have talked about [how] Landon has to create his own identity and it’s our job to take the pressure off of him as much as we can. But he still has the No. 25 on and it’s still the same last name.”

Meanwhile, Jim Thome wears his fame lightly, according to Milano.

“He is, I don’t know if you could say, as normal a Hall of Famer as could be,” Milano said. “He’s such a down-to-earth guy and such a humble man. I have to remind the kids, this is a first-ballot Hall of Famer we have in our dugout and our practices.”

As much as Thome’s ability to teach the game, Milano appreciates his willingness to share his wealth of experience at the highest levels, “telling us about facing Randy Johnson and Justin Verlander, and sitting down and having dinner with Joe Torre and Buck Showalter.”

For all of his fame, Milano added, Thome remains as approachable as anyone. “Anyone that stops him anywhere, he will always give them an autograph, take pictures,” Milano said.

For his part, Thome is loving his new role.

“It’s been a lot of fun ... for me to have the opportunity to be around the younger generation of baseball,” he said. “It’s really special.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Kevin Thunderbird, father of three Kenwood star athletes, killed in Hyde Park shooting
Naperville North wins the ICASSTT Clash, the de facto state championship
Young’s Skylar Jones commits to Arizona
Illinois recruit Morez Johnson transfers to Thornton
Football notebook: Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson and Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry Johnson commit and Charlie Bliss retires
Big brothers: The best sibling combinations in Illinois high school basketball history
The Latest
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks using NHL combine to finalize draft board for 19th pick, but trades are possible
The Hawks have interviewed 65 to 75 prospects this week in Buffalo and have a “good sense” who they like for the 19th overall pick (with the first overall pick being an obvious choice). But general manager Kyle Davidson will also consider moving up or down if it makes sense.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_4601.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Presentan cargos contra el novio de mujer asesinada en Logan Square
Génesis Silva, delincuente convicta y delincuente sexual registrada, fue acusado de encubrir la muerte de Brittany Battaglia.
By Tom Schuba
 
So-called “sweepstakes” machines are all over Chicago, including this 15th Ward gas station, despite the city’s ban on video gambling.
USA vs. James Weiss
What are sweepstakes machines? The gambling devices at the center of the latest public corruption trial
They look like slot machines, but they’re unregulated and untaxed thanks to loopholes in Illinois’ gaming laws.
By Jon Seidel
 
IMG_4601.jpg
News
Prosecutors disclose new details in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square, boyfriend ordered held without bail
Genesis Silva, 34, faces felony counts of concealing a homicide and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia, but he has not been charged with murder as police continue their investigation.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson talks to reporters at Navy Pier on Monday, June 5, 2023 after the graduation ceremony for the latest Chicago Police Department recruits.
Columnists
Do I have the right to write this?
Brandon Johnson says you must live within Chicago to air an opinion about the city. He’s wrong.
By Neil Steinberg
 