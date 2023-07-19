Things to do in Chicago July 20-26: The Mix

Theater

Jake Ziman (from left), Donna Louden, Barry DeBois and Angel Alzeidan in “Next to Normal.” Amy Nelson

The Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning “Next to Normal” is Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s musical about a suburban mom who suffers from bipolar disease, and how far two parents will go to keep their family’s world intact. Directed by Jim Corti. From July 26-Sept. 3 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $40-$55. Visit paramountaurora.com.

is Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s musical about a suburban mom who suffers from bipolar disease, and how far two parents will go to keep their family’s world intact. Directed by Jim Corti. From July 26-Sept. 3 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $40-$55. Visit paramountaurora.com. “The Wiz Walk” is a remix of “The Wiz” created by Theatre Y, the company known for its annual summertime “walking performance,” and a group of West Side kids. It’s a three-hour jaunt through the company’s building and Lawndale neighborhood and features street performance, poetry, song, dance and a meal at the end. From July 22-Aug. 12 at Theatre Y, 3611 W. Cermak. Free, donations appreciated. Visit theatre-y.com.

is a remix of “The Wiz” created by Theatre Y, the company known for its annual summertime “walking performance,” and a group of West Side kids. It’s a three-hour jaunt through the company’s building and Lawndale neighborhood and features street performance, poetry, song, dance and a meal at the end. From July 22-Aug. 12 at Theatre Y, 3611 W. Cermak. Free, donations appreciated. Visit theatre-y.com. “The Hero Within,” Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s latest addition to its summer staging of Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks, is an all-ages musical revue that explores how we can all be heroes in our everyday lives. Directed by Tor Campbell. Begins at 6:30 p.m. July 25 in Polk Bros Park on Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Free performances continue through Aug. 5 in seven additional city parks. For a list of parks, visit chicagoshakes.com.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s latest addition to its summer staging of Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks, is an all-ages musical revue that explores how we can all be heroes in our everyday lives. Directed by Tor Campbell. Begins at 6:30 p.m. July 25 in Polk Bros Park on Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Free performances continue through Aug. 5 in seven additional city parks. For a list of parks, visit chicagoshakes.com. “Port of Entry” invites audiences to step inside the real-life stories of immigrants and refugees from all parts of the world who now live in the Albany Park neighborhood. The immersive piece is staged in an iconic courtyard apartment building re-created within a 1929 three-story warehouse (3547 W. Montrose). Created by Albany Park Theater Project and Third Rail Projects. To Aug. 12 (the run is sold out, but a waiting list is available). Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit portofentrychicago.com.

invites audiences to step inside the real-life stories of immigrants and refugees from all parts of the world who now live in the Albany Park neighborhood. The immersive piece is staged in an iconic courtyard apartment building re-created within a 1929 three-story warehouse (3547 W. Montrose). Created by Albany Park Theater Project and Third Rail Projects. To Aug. 12 (the run is sold out, but a waiting list is available). Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit portofentrychicago.com. The Story Theatre kicks off its fourth season with “The (W)rites of Summer,” a new play festival featuring staged readings of Lena Barnard’s “Light: A Lyric Noir,” NJ Draine’s “The Housing Situation on Neptune” and Gloria Imseih Petrelli’s “the live in(n).” At 8 p.m. July 20-22 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $10. Visit steppenwolf.org/lookout.

a new play festival featuring staged readings of Lena Barnard’s “Light: A Lyric Noir,” NJ Draine’s “The Housing Situation on Neptune” and Gloria Imseih Petrelli’s “the live in(n).” At 8 p.m. July 20-22 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted. Tickets: $10. Visit steppenwolf.org/lookout. Artemisia Theatre’s “To Love and Be Loved” is an exploration of how and why we remain motivated to seek joy, support our community and build a better world even when circumstances grow somber and morose. Directed by Samie-Jo Johnson. At 7:30 p.m. July 21-22, 2:30 p.m. July 23 and 7:30 p.m. July 24 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $15. Visit artemisiatheatre.org.

is an exploration of how and why we remain motivated to seek joy, support our community and build a better world even when circumstances grow somber and morose. Directed by Samie-Jo Johnson. At 7:30 p.m. July 21-22, 2:30 p.m. July 23 and 7:30 p.m. July 24 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $15. Visit artemisiatheatre.org. In Ike Holter’s “Exit Strategy,” five Chicago Public School teachers, a frazzled vice principal and a defiant, motivated student take on a failing school system. At 7:30 p.m. July 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23 at Northwestern University’s Wirtz Center, Abbott Hall, 710 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $6-$13. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu/summer-23/

five Chicago Public School teachers, a frazzled vice principal and a defiant, motivated student take on a failing school system. At 7:30 p.m. July 21, 2 and 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23 at Northwestern University’s Wirtz Center, Abbott Hall, 710 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $6-$13. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu/summer-23/ Citadel Theatre presents “Snow White,” an outdoor staging of an original musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Directed by Gregg Dennhardt. From July 21-30 at Lake Forest Openlands, 350 N. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $15. Visit citadeltheatre.org.

Dance

Chicago Human Rhythm Project celebrates its 35th anniversary with interactive events and performances in collaboration with Natya Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts and Ayodele Drum & Dance. At 6 p.m. July 23 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park , event entrance at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free. Visit chicagotap.org.

celebrates its 35th anniversary with interactive events and performances in collaboration with Natya Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts and Ayodele Drum & Dance. At 6 p.m. July 23 at , event entrance at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free. Visit chicagotap.org. Natya Dance presents “Aikyam/Harmony,” an evening of collaborative works between company dancers and the Natya Orchestra musicians. At 7 p.m. July 24 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $20-$40. Visit linkshall.org.

Music

The always fabulous Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to town for two shows this weekend. At 7 p.m. July 22-23 at Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr. Tickets: $160+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Pitchfork Music Festival returns with a vast and impressive lineup including The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Big Thief, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee and more. From July 21-23 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. Tickets: $115-$449. Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Veruca Salt vocalist-guitarist Louise Post recently released her solo debut album “Sleepwaker” and returns to Chicago for the first time in nearly a decade. The Dumes open at 8 p.m. July 20 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. Visit lh-st.com.

Jill Scott performs earlier this month at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The long-delayed anniversary tour celebrating R&B singer-songwriter Jill Scott’s seminal 2000 album, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” finally hits town for its 23rd anniversary. At 7 p.m. July 24-25 at Chicago Theatre , 175 N. State St. $107+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

seminal 2000 album, “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” finally hits town for its 23rd anniversary. At 7 p.m. July 24-25 at , 175 N. State St. $107+. Visit ticketmaster.com. Mexican singer-songwriter and Grammy winner Natalia Lafourcade makes her Ravinia debut at 8 p.m. July 22 ($38-$130). Another Grammy winner, Maria Schneider, brings her jazz orchestra to the venue at 7:30 p.m. July 23 ($33-$95). At 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org.

Snoop Dogg is among the artists on the bill Friday at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa perform along with Too $hort, Berner and Warren G at 6 p.m. July 21 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets: $118+. Visit livenation.com.

perform along with Too $hort, Berner and Warren G at 6 p.m. July 21 at , 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets: $118+. Visit livenation.com. Psych-rock stalwart Kurt Vile and the Violators with opener Finom perform at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion , event entrance at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.

with opener Finom perform at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at , event entrance at either Randolph or Monroe. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org. Rappers Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins perform at 8 p.m. July 21 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Tickets: $49. Visit riveredgeaurora.com.

Museums

In the exhibit “Hellenic Heads: George Petrides,” the artist presents a personal exploration into his Greek heritage. Petrides embarked on a rigorous research process in order to study six important periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years. From July 21-Dec. 10 at National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted. Admission: $10. Visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

Artist Shelly Jyoti Inder Gopal

“Indigo: The Blue Gold,” a mid-career retrospective of the work of artist Shelly Jyoti, addresses the colonial history of indigo, how the dye shaped histories in many parts of the world and its relationship to the politics of these nations. From July 22-Dec. 16 at South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan. Admission: $5, $10. Visit saichicago.org.

Movies

“Anime Auteurs” dives into the work of anime legends whose boundary-pushing films define the art form: Takeshi Mori’s “Otaku No Video,” Shinichiro Watanabe’s “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie,” the anthology “The Animatrix,” Satoshi Kon’s “Millennium Actress” and Satoshi Kon’s “Perfect Blue.” From July 20-22 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $10-$34. Visit facets.org.

Festival Fun

The short film “A Memory of Joy” will be seen at DisFest. Provided