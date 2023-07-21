The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
Kiran Rafi, a photographer and barista at Portage Grounds, has numerous tattoos.

Kiran Rafi, a photographer and barista at Portage Grounds, has numerous tattoos.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Business

Kiran Rafi’s tattoos are a constant reminder of what’s important to the Portage Park barista

One pays tribute to her mother, who died of cancer. Another is the logo of the coffee shop where she works. Together, she says her tattoos piece together her life.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Kiran Rafi’s tattoos are a constant reminder of what’s important to the Portage Park barista

Kiran Rafi spends her days slinging coffees from behind the counter of Portage Grounds, an independently owned coffee shop on the Northwest Side.

The gig isn’t just work to Rafi. If her commute from northwest Indiana every day isn’t enough of a clue, the coffee shop’s logo that she had inked on one ankle shows how much the cafe means to her.

The 27-year-old has been working at Portage Grounds, 5501 W. Irving Park Rd. in Portage Park, for seven years.

“I’m an introvert,” says Rafi, who grew up nearby in Albany Park. “But something about Portage Grounds gives me confidence and comfort. And I just feel like it’s a very safe place, and I love it.”

Her permanent tribute to the shop came a few years into her tenure there. The owner was facing some business troubles, and there was a possibility Portage Grounds might be closed. That’s when Rafi, her sister, who also worked there, and one of their coworkers decided to get inked.

“Not only were me and my sister actually family, but my friends and my coworkers became my family as well,” Rafi says.

Kiran Rafi got the Portage Grounds coffee shop’s logo tattooed onto an ankle.

Kiran Rafi got the Portage Grounds coffee shop’s logo tattooed onto an ankle.

Kiran Rafi

Their boss “thought we were crazy,” Rafi says. “But he was so happy. He was really surprised and appreciative.”

What might have been a memorial tattoo for the business became a living tribute as the coffee shop stayed in business.

Rafi’s other tattoos reflect her affinity for taking what she has lost and turning it into body art.

At 11, Rafi lost her mom to cancer. Since she started getting tattoos at 18, she says she was looking for a piece to honor her.

It wasn’t until she came across the words “I am because you were” that she says she found something that made sense.

The cursive words on the side of Kiran Rafi’s arm — “I am because you were” — serve as a tribute to her mother, who died of cancer.

The cursive words on the side of Kiran Rafi’s arm — “I am because you were” — serve as a tribute to her mother, who died of cancer.

Kiran Rafi

“I struggled a lot with acceptance even after the fact and, you know, experiencing this time alone without my mom,” she says. “And I definitely use it as a therapeutic reminder. I know that life can get hard, but you can do it with grace and beauty, just like she did.”

She has the phrase next to an image of an angel holding a heart, a figure she says also represents her resilient mother, who gave birth to Rafi’s brother just before she died.

“I always saw her as this strong, strong woman to want to just be able to hold her child no matter what it meant in the end,” Rafi says.

A red angel holding a heart stands out among the black ink on Kiran Rafi’s arm, another tribute to her mother.

A red angel holding a heart stands out among the black ink on Kiran Rafi’s arm, another tribute to her mother.

Kiran Rafi

The piece is in red ink. Most of her other tattoos are black and white. So it stands out as a “constant, beautiful reminder” of her mother, Rafi says.

“I’m not very religious, but I did grow up in a very religious household,” she says. “So having that angel on my forearm, even though it’s not something that’s necessarily a part of my life now, it’s also a reminder of where I came from and how far I’ve come throughout it all.”

Rafi’s body is scattered with other memorials — bearpaws on her back for her late grandmother, her first tattoo, and a circle of life on her arm for her late grandfather.

“Even if I lose any materialistic item that they may have left me along the way, just knowing that this is etched into my body makes me feel like they’re always with me,” Rafi says.

Through good days and bad, Rafi says, her ink helps ground her. It’s a constant in her life, like the coffee she serves to her regulars.

“People come in telling us about a bad day or something, and we’re just, like, while we’re making your coffee, ‘Tell me about it, I’ll be your therapist for a moment,’ ” she says.

Kiran Rafi, 27, says her tattoos help keep her grounded.

Kiran Rafi, 27, says her tattoos help keep her grounded.

Provided

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Movies and TV
‘The Beanie Bubble’ movie portrays the people who made the toys a phenomenon
Music
Always upbeat and a ‘master improviser,’ Tony Bennett was one of a kind when it came to music
Murals and Mosaics
In Old Town mural, artist Eric Lee captures Wile E. Coyote’s futile pursuit of the Road Runner
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Chicago Sun-Times columnist Ismael Perez (right) hosts Hear My Story, a family-friendly storytelling experience with drag performers (from left) Allegra Dee Love, Starr Stallion and Jakki Love, June 27 at The Hideout.
Events
Chicago drag performers share stories of adversity, triumph and joy at Sun-Times event
At ‘Hear My Story,’ hosted by columnist Ismael Pérez, local drag performers shared their experiences of self-love, perseverance and community.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III chats with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Convention Faith Leaders Luncheon at the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Tuesday, July 18. Rev. Jackson is stepping down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization he founded in Chicago in 1971, and handing the reins to Rev. Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Former Northwestern athletes went public with allegations of widespread hazing in the school’s athletic program, the Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he will step down as president of Rainbow PUSH, and this week’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was the seventh highest in U.S. history.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police arrested a man in a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Sports Saturday
Ready or not, Northwestern football is right around the corner. Does that still matter?
If the Wildcats are awful — throwback awful, to a time when many questioned if they belonged in the Big Ten — critics will line up to bury them.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_114618182.jpg
Crime
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez once again highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
A bill in the General Assembly would give police the authority to immediately remove a gun after a protection order is issued and would give them 48 hours to do it.
By Sophie Sherry
 