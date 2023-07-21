The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
NFL News Sports

Jaguars assistant coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay

Maxen, an associate strength coach, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Jaguars assistant coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay
Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

AP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen said. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.

“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014. In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.

A few female coaches in U.S.-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.

Maxen said he no longer felt comfortable hiding his sexuality or his boyfriend of two years.

“You have other coaches who have significant others, and they’re talking about their significant others,” Maxen said. “And I felt guilty that I couldn’t do the same thing, that I was letting myself down.”

Next Up In NFL
Anti-hazing policies vary among pro sports leagues
Projecting the Bears’ 53-man roster
NFL fines Dan Snyder $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
Sale of Commanders for $6.05 billion gets unanimous approval from NFL owners
Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst
Justin Fields ready to go: ‘It’s gonna be a fun season.’
The Latest
Dressed like the staff at a Hooter’s restaurant, rookie members of the San Diego Padres head back to the clubhouse after posing for a photograph as part of rookie hazing in 2008. MLB has since banned the practice.
Sports
Anti-hazing policies vary among pro sports leagues
The biggest professional leagues in the U.S. have mostly avoided high-profile hazing scandals over the past decade with the notable exception of the NFL’s Richie Incognito.
By David Brandt | AP
 
Pedestrians pass near the University of Chicago Monday, April 27, 2020, in Chicago.
Business
Economics website is filled with racist and sexist speech, some blame top universities in cities like Chicago, Boston
New research indicates that users of the website Economics Job Market Rumors include individuals at top-tier colleges and universities, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago, and many others.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
YE_Music_Top_Albums.jpg
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Soldier Field: Bag policy, transit options, tickets
The Renaissance World Tour will take over the stadium July 22 and 23.
By Katie Anthony
 
Rock in Rio 2013
Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ in Chicago: brunches, drag and more
Explore city-wide events before the tour stops by Soldier Field on July 22 and 23.
By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
 
police lights
Crime
Charges filed for gunman who fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way: police
‘The idea of shooting at an ambulance is something I thought I’d never see,’ a witness to the shooting in a residential area told the Sun-Times. The suspect, Ricardo Vazquez, was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.
By Kade HeatherMohammad Samra, and 1 more
 