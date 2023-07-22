Enjoy the mild weekend weather — temps expected to climb into mid-90s next week

The dog days of summer are coming.

After a series of days with comfortably warm weather, temperatures in the Chicago area are forecast to rise into the mid-90s by the end of next week, with conditions expected to be “a little more humid,” according to the National Weather Service.

“The heat and the humidity don’t look unusual, it just looks like it might be a little bit hotter than what we’ve seen so far this particular summer,” meteorologist Mike Bardou said.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the lower-to-middle 80s Sunday and Monday, rising to a high of 87 on Tuesday and cracking 90 on Wednesday, forecasters predicted.

Thursday and Friday were expected to heat up to the mid-90s, before things cool off next weekend.

While temperatures and heat indices weren’t expected to reach triple digits in the coming heat wave, Bardou said Chicagoans “should still take precautions.”

“Stay hydrated even before it gets hot,” Bardou said. “If you can spend time in cooler air, that’s always going to be beneficial.”