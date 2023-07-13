Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churned across Chicago area

The meatballs in tomato sauce sat untouched in a frying pan on the stove Thursday morning.

Such was the haste with which Kathy Collins fled her kitchen the night before to dash into the basement.

“We turned off the gas, made it onto the staircase and then things just started collapsing,” said Collins, 60.

Chainsaws buzzed and wood chippers growled up and down Collins’ street Thursday in west suburban Countryside. A blue tarp stretched across Collins’ roof where the chimney had collapsed Wednesday evening, shortly after the lash of rain and the wail of the sirens began.

A tornado touched down in Burr Ridge, churning from west to east across Indian Head Park, Countryside and Hodgkins, said Karl Argast, chief of the Pleasantview Fire District. Fire crews responded to 47 calls in the first hour after the twister struck, but there were no known injuries, Argast said.

“Unbelievably amazing — a blessing, with the amount of damage,” Argast said.

Argast echoed a common refrain when he said he’d never seen wind like the kind that tore through his district.

By Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologists had confirmed at least three tornadoes from the previous day’s storm system, though more were expected to be verified along nine stretches with significant damage across Chicago and its collar counties. One was suspected near O’Hare Airport.

One confirmed EF-1 tornado — on a scale that goes up to EF-5 — tore through the southwest suburbs with top wind speeds of 110 mph on a path from Burr Ridge to Stickney. Numerous trees were “snapped and uprooted,” forecasters said.

Ted Berger, executive director of the Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security agency, said local authorities started receiving damage reports along that roughly 10-mile corridor within a few minutes of a tornado warning being issued at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

High-wind damage was also reported in parts of northwestern Cook County, but tornadoes hadn’t yet been confirmed there, Berger said.

“We’re fortunate to say that we’re unaware of any fatalities or significant injuries from these dangerous storms,” Berger said. “And we’re so grateful to have a robust emergency activation system. Having this occur during rush hour, with hundreds of drivers on the road, exponentially increased the risk.”

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Elgin: an EF-1 with 100 mph winds that traveled along Route 47 toward Villa Olivia Golf Course, and an EF-0 just south of that one, spewing 85 mph winds on a path from McDonald Road to Hopps Road.

A tornado split in half a tree in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Marion Novak, 77, stood in her Countryside front yard Thursday, waiting to hear from her insurance agent. Shards of roof rafters jutted from her front lawn like spears. Her garage door was found high in a tree two lots down from her home.

“In 77 years, other than people I’ve known who’ve been sick, this is the worst thing that has ever happened,” Novak said.

She was sitting down to watch the TV show “Jeopardy!” when the wind began to blow. Everything went dark. She cursed.

“I stepped back and then I heard everything fall,” she said.

She was lucky. She was in the back of her house. The storm ripped off a part of the roof above her dining room in the front of the house, leaving her ceiling fan dangling on a cord from the bare ceiling joists.

“It wasn’t my time,” she said, before taking a call from the insurance company.

Collins was counting her blessings, too, even though the storm tore down a dozen trees in her backyard and collapsed her chimney.

“I’ve always been told by my dad: Own a house with a basement,” she said. “I’m so blessed that nobody is hurt. The Almighty Father has got my back.”

The weather service was also investigating reports of potential tornado damage in southern Lake County from the Barrington area to Lake Zurich. A county spokesperson said it was mostly limited to one downed tree in Long Grove, along with a smattering of power outages.

Berger noted the storms “compound the challenges” for Cook County residents who weathered thousands of flooded basements and other damage on July 2, when nearly 9 inches of rain drenched the area. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation earlier this week in the aftermath of that rainstorm.

Residents in Chicago should file damage reports to 311, Berger said. Suburban residents should check with their local officials on how to submit such reports.

Below is a map highlighting areas where we suspect tornadoes may have touched down last evening. Our team will be out surveying damage today to determine exactly where these tornadoes tracked. Stay tuned for updates over the next several days. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/SafDnyI3uF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

A tornado caused a chimney to collapse Wednesday night in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The National Weather Service hasn’t yet rated a tornado that hit several western suburbs Wednesday night. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hilary Timpe watches as workers remove a tree that fell outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A utility pole was knocked over in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside on Wednesday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An American flag is seen among the branches of a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A tornado damaged homes and made a mess of yards from Burr Ridge to Hodgkins on Wednesday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A workers chips away at a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times