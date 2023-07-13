The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churned across Chicago area

Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms, including one near Burr Ridge and another near Elgin.

By  Stefano Esposito and Mitchell Armentrout
 Updated  
SHARE Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churned across Chicago area
Framed by parts of her roof that had pierced the ground, Marion Novak speaks on the phone outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado blew off her roof and garage door the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Marion Novak is framed by parts of her roof jutting out of the ground in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The meatballs in tomato sauce sat untouched in a frying pan on the stove Thursday morning.

Such was the haste with which Kathy Collins fled her kitchen the night before to dash into the basement.

“We turned off the gas, made it onto the staircase and then things just started collapsing,” said Collins, 60.

Chainsaws buzzed and wood chippers growled up and down Collins’ street Thursday in west suburban Countryside. A blue tarp stretched across Collins’ roof where the chimney had collapsed Wednesday evening, shortly after the lash of rain and the wail of the sirens began.

A tornado touched down in Burr Ridge, churning from west to east across Indian Head Park, Countryside and Hodgkins, said Karl Argast, chief of the Pleasantview Fire District. Fire crews responded to 47 calls in the first hour after the twister struck, but there were no known injuries, Argast said.

“Unbelievably amazing — a blessing, with the amount of damage,” Argast said.

Related

Argast echoed a common refrain when he said he’d never seen wind like the kind that tore through his district.

By Thursday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologists had confirmed at least three tornadoes from the previous day’s storm system, though more were expected to be verified along nine stretches with significant damage across Chicago and its collar counties. One was suspected near O’Hare Airport.

One confirmed EF-1 tornado — on a scale that goes up to EF-5 — tore through the southwest suburbs with top wind speeds of 110 mph on a path from Burr Ridge to Stickney. Numerous trees were “snapped and uprooted,” forecasters said. 

Ted Berger, executive director of the Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security agency, said local authorities started receiving damage reports along that roughly 10-mile corridor within a few minutes of a tornado warning being issued at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. 

High-wind damage was also reported in parts of northwestern Cook County, but tornadoes hadn’t yet been confirmed there, Berger said. 

“We’re fortunate to say that we’re unaware of any fatalities or significant injuries from these dangerous storms,” Berger said. “And we’re so grateful to have a robust emergency activation system. Having this occur during rush hour, with hundreds of drivers on the road, exponentially increased the risk.”

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Elgin: an EF-1 with 100 mph winds that traveled along Route 47 toward Villa Olivia Golf Course, and an EF-0 just south of that one, spewing 85 mph winds on a path from McDonald Road to Hopps Road. 

Workers are framed by a tree that was split in half by a tornado that landed in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A tornado split in half a tree in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Marion Novak, 77, stood in her Countryside front yard Thursday, waiting to hear from her insurance agent. Shards of roof rafters jutted from her front lawn like spears. Her garage door was found high in a tree two lots down from her home.

“In 77 years, other than people I’ve known who’ve been sick, this is the worst thing that has ever happened,” Novak said.

She was sitting down to watch the TV show “Jeopardy!” when the wind began to blow. Everything went dark. She cursed.

“I stepped back and then I heard everything fall,” she said.

She was lucky. She was in the back of her house. The storm ripped off a part of the roof above her dining room in the front of the house, leaving her ceiling fan dangling on a cord from the bare ceiling joists.

“It wasn’t my time,” she said, before taking a call from the insurance company.

Collins was counting her blessings, too, even though the storm tore down a dozen trees in her backyard and collapsed her chimney.

“I’ve always been told by my dad: Own a house with a basement,” she said. “I’m so blessed that nobody is hurt. The Almighty Father has got my back.”

The weather service was also investigating reports of potential tornado damage in southern Lake County from the Barrington area to Lake Zurich. A county spokesperson said it was mostly limited to one downed tree in Long Grove, along with a smattering of power outages. 

Berger noted the storms “compound the challenges” for Cook County residents who weathered thousands of flooded basements and other damage on July 2, when nearly 9 inches of rain drenched the area. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation earlier this week in the aftermath of that rainstorm. 

Residents in Chicago should file damage reports to 311, Berger said. Suburban residents should check with their local officials on how to submit such reports. 

A collapsed chimney caused by a tornado that landed in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside, Ill. the night before is seen in this photo, Thursday, July 11, 2023.

A tornado caused a chimney to collapse Wednesday night in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A tree that was split in half is seen in the 6900 block of Willow Springs Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before.

The National Weather Service hasn’t yet rated a tornado that hit several western suburbs Wednesday night.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hilary Timpe looks at workers who are removing a tree that had fallen outside their home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hilary Timpe watches as workers remove a tree that fell outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A worker walks near a fallen pole in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A utility pole was knocked over in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An American flag and debris are caught in between tree branches of a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before.

An American flag is seen among the branches of a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An inflatable pool is seen on the grass in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A tornado damaged homes and made a mess of yards from Burr Ridge to Hodgkins on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A workers chips away at a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A workers chips away at a tree that fell on a house in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Two people survey downed trees and debris in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado landed in the area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Downed trees were a familiar sight Thursday in the western suburbs.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
Sriracha shortage has Chicago restaurants, shoppers scrambling for hot sauce
USC’s C.R. Roberts, who led Trojans to win over Texas in segregated Austin, dies at 87
Trio of piping plover chicks released at Montrose Beach
Where’s the leaf? Chicago region needs more trees to help environment, improve lives
Twisters tear through Chicago, suburbs; tornado touches down near O’Hare
The Latest
835930654.JPG
Cubs
2024 schedule release: Cubs to start season in Texas in second year of balanced format
The Cubs released their tentative 2024 schedule on Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas
Olympic Sports
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Gabby Douglas looks to compete at 2024 Paris Games
Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches at Yankee Stadium.
White Sox
What’s next for White Sox? Well, there’s trade deadline, not much else as second half begins
It’s a downcast position to be in for a team some viewed as the most talented in a weak AL Central going into the season. But here we are.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.
By Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
 
Amy Le, owner of Saucy Porka, with her entire stock of Sriracha at the restaurant’s 55th Street location on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Chicago.
Metro/State
Sriracha shortage has Chicago restaurants, shoppers scrambling for hot sauce
Stockpiling, making their own or using alternatives are some of the ways local restaurants are dealing with a lack of Huy Fong sriracha.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 