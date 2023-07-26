The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Pioneering environmental justice group mustn’t be evicted from its Altgeld Gardens home

Mayor’s office promises to intervene. We hope that’s the case.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Pioneering environmental justice group mustn’t be evicted from its Altgeld Gardens home
People for Community Recovery Executive Director Cheryl Johnson seated in her Altgeld Gardens office.

People for Community Recovery Executive Director Cheryl Johnson seated in her Altgeld Gardens office.

Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

People for Community Recovery has been a fixture in the Altgeld Gardens area since 1979, fighting in favor of environmental justice for a region of the city that’s been polluted by industry for more than a century.

It’s hard work, but over the decades the group has managed to curb polluters, close down toxic dumps and rally against the metal scrapping industry when it sought to expand in the Deering community on the Southeast Side.

With a successful track record like that, we were more than a bit alarmed that Manage Chicago, the private property manager at Altgeld, handed the organization an eviction notice, as reported last week by the Sun-Times’ Brett Chase.

People for Community Recovery Executive Director Cheryl Johnson said neither Manage Chicago nor the Chicago Housing Authority, which owns Altgeld, have given a reason for the eviction, beyond saying the group’s office could be used for housing.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The CHA on Tuesday said the 1,971-unit Altgeld is 98% occupied, so admittedly things are tight. But that still leaves about 40 apartments open — room enough for families and People for Community Recovery.

The organization, which was founded by her late mother, environmental activist Hazel Johnson, has had an office in the unit since 2012. Something needs to be worked out.

Hazel Johnson — known as the “mother of environmental justice” — was nationally recognized for identifying the toxic dumps surrounding Altgeld Gardens, which was itself built on polluted land.

The group’s current work includes being among a trio of South Side organizations that filed a federal environmental civil rights complaint against the city that resulted in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development concluding the city had long been engaged in discriminatory planning and land-use practices when it came to locating potentially toxic industries.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think I’d go through something like this,” Cheryl Johnson told the Sun-Times after receiving the eviction notice.

But the good news is that after the Sun-Times report, City Hall promised to work to keep the organization in its Altgeld home and said it will examine Manage Chicago’s actions.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration “has asked the Chicago Housing Authority to review the allegations made against the management company and take any necessary action based on its investigation,” a statement from City Hall said.

We hope that’s the case. People for Community Recovery is too critical to Altgeld and the city to be unceremoniously uprooted.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum deserves another day in court for Indiana murders
National monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother will strike a blow for historical truth
X marks the flop? Killing Twitter’s iconic blue bird is Elon Musk’s latest folly
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
For sake of small restaurants, go slow on getting rid of subminimum wage
Amtrak improvements stay on track after Senate steps in to save funding
The Latest
1908 Springfield race riot bronze sculpture.
Other Views
A race riot broke out in Springfield in 1908. It should be recognized with a national monument.
The designation of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument is a healing step in honoring Black history, but much more must be done.
By Rev. T. Ray “Mac” McJunkins
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If you’re reading this, I love you and pray you get help
Woman reaches out to the man he adores, a dedicated Abby reader, who left her when she tried to stop him from driving drunk.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A person shovels snow on the sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood on Feb. 16, 2021
Letters to the Editor
Chicago, let’s shovel snow from sidewalks ourselves — and help our neighbors, too
Public access is important, but what about the cost if the city makes sidewalk snow removal part of its duties?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum and his son before his 2000 arrest for five killings in Gary that another man later confessed to.
Editorials
Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum deserves another day in court for Indiana murders
Along with another’s man confession, there are plenty of other glaring red flags that raise questions about Cleveland “Christopher” Bynum’s guilt. Bynum is serving a 300-year sentence for five Gary murders.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The mysteries of the Illinois River near Ottawa starred Friday on a fine morning for fishing. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Taking on the Illinois River from topwater fishing to trolling
Fishing the Illinois River with Pete Riedesel went from topwater fishing to trolling to end with six species.
By Dale Bowman
 