The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
East Garfield Park News Chicago

Mixed-income housing going up in East Garfield Park: ‘Everyone in the city of Chicago deserves to have a roof over their head’

The site in East Garfield Park will have 43 units and be available for different income levels. Construction is expected to take another 12 to 15 months.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Mixed-income housing going up in East Garfield Park: ‘Everyone in the city of Chicago deserves to have a roof over their head’
A rendering of the mixed-income development that nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing is building on vacant land in East Garfield Park.&nbsp;

A rendering of the mixed-income development that nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing is building on vacant land in East Garfield Park. The 43-unit building at 5th and Kedzie avenues would also have thousands of square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to take over a year.

Provided

A dream to turn a set of vacant lots into something productive — one that’s outlasted two mayoral administrations — is finally taking shape on the West Side.

Community leaders and residents who have pushed for the city to develop the land it owned at 5th and Kedzie avenues since Rahm Emmanuel was mayor celebrated on Wednesday the beginning of construction on a mixed-income development there. 

The development — named Fifth City for the area of East Garfield Park it’s in — will bring dozens of rental units and thousands of square feet of retail space to a site a half-mile from the CTA’s Green Line. Construction is more than a year away from completion and a share of the units are intended to be affordable for neighborhood residents.

“Building affordable housing is not just the right thing to do but it’s the smart approach for keeping neighborhoods safe and strong,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson, who spoke at Wednesday’s celebration. 

“Everyone in the city of Chicago deserves to have a roof over their head,” he added. “It’s a matter of providing dignity and prosperity to everyone.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks in East Garfield Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Chicago. | Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a development in East Garfield Park.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Apartments in the 43-unit building would be available to renters making at most 80% of the Chicago metropolitan area median income.

That median income is $88,250 for a family of four. The nonprofit behind the project, Preservation of Affordable Housing, said 11 units would be available to those earning at or below 30% of that income, or $33,090, while 23 units would be for for those earning above 30% but below 60% of that income, or $66,180.

Even at those reduced rates, the rent still could be beyond the means of many living nearest to the property. The area median income for the local ZIP Code is just $27,872, according to the Chicago Health Atlas.

The development is in the 28th Ward, and local Ald. Jason Ervin attended the groundbreaking. Asked whether the development could spur gentrification, Ervin said the area “definitely” needs even more affordable units, but that the project’s success depended on a range of incomes. 

“We want this to be for working families,” he said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Jason Ervin (28th).

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The development is largely funded through low-income housing tax credits, covering $17 million of the $30 million project, said Bill Eager, who runs the Midwest region of the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing.

The projected cost has increased since the plan was first submitted to City Hall in 2021. That plan included 81 units for $25 million. Eager said the higher per-unit cost — more than double the original plan — is due to inflation and interest rates, which have hit developers nationwide.

Related

POAH plans to build a second 30-unit development at the site beginning in 2025, costing an estimated $10 million and $15 million.

Gina Jamison, president of the Garfield Park Advisory Council, also attended the event. A neighborhood native, she sees the project as the beginning of a chance to return to what it was when her parents moved there. 

“I want to make this place look like how it did in 1950. There were the businesses we had there. The Marlboro theater,” she said. “We’re bringing back the precious scenery of Garfield Park.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

A rendering of the mixed-income development that nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing is building on vacant land in East Garfield Park.

A rendering of the mixed-income development that nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing is building on vacant land in East Garfield Park. The 43-unit building at 5th and Kedzie avenues would also have thousands of square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to take over a year.

Provided

Related

Next Up In News
City Council members decry ‘lawlessness’ outside migrant shelters
Sinead O’Connor, controversial Irish singer, dies at 56
FEMA urges flood victims to open doors for damage survey: ‘We want to understand the impact’
2 men shot — one fatally — in Englewood armed robbery
State Supreme Court rules man who pleaded guilty to murder he didn’t commit can get certificate of innocence
Woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run. ‘I didn’t see brake lights,’ says witness, a Sun-Times photographer
The Latest
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus high fives tight end Cole Kmet after Kmet scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Cole Kmet motivated to ‘play beyond’ value of new contract
The first player drafted by the Bears to sign a long-term deal with the team since Eddie Jackson in 2019, The 24-year-old Kmet’s four-year, $50 million extension gives the Bears a tight end they can grow with. “Ready to get going and prove these guys right,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
THM_14241_R2.jpeg
Movies and TV
Great cast occupies ‘Haunted Mansion,’ an entertaining mix of laughs and frights
Some actors are silly while some keep it real, but all work overtime to give viewers a good time
By Richard Roeper
 
Thousands of people attend Riot Fest, one of the mega-festivals that the community around Douglass Park have complained about. This photo is from Sept. 18, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Douglass Park music festivals cause noise, traffic problems for nearby hospitals
By Letters to the Editor
 
Asylum-seekers step out of buses at Richard J. Daley College in June.
City Hall
City Council members decry ‘lawlessness’ outside migrant shelters
During a three-hour hearing on the migrant crisis, Ald. Jeanette Taylor accused top mayoral aides of portraying a ridiculously rosy picture that doesn’t match the ugly conditions on the ground.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. fumbles a punt last season during a game against the Commanders.
Bears
Returning kicks — and punts — crucial to Bears WR Velus Jones’ future
Just a year removed from being picked in the third round, Velus Jones is fighting to keep his spot in a much-improved Bears receivers’ room.
By Patrick Finley
 