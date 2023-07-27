The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Step up the fight against Cook County’s opioid crisis

Overdose deaths hit a record high last year. Chicago and suburban police departments should continue exploring alternatives to help guide drug users since many addicts have had run-ins with the law.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Step up the fight against Cook County’s opioid crisis
The War on Drugs has lasted for more than half a century, and it has not worked, leading some people to say something else - like legalizing drugs - should be tried.

This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.

AP

The opioid crisis isn’t letting up anytime soon, especially here in Cook County.

Nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths in the country in 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — involved an opioid, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those fatalities skyrocketed in Cook County around the same time as well, and the news is getting more grim, according to the latest data released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Last year, 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses in Cook County, breaking the previous record of 1,935 deaths in 2021, the Sun-Times’ David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo reported earlier this week.

Deadly overdoses have been outpacing murders for nearly a decade in Chicago, where more than 70% of the opioid deaths took place.

Editorial

Editorial

Curbing the deaths is a challenge that will take efforts from drug counselors to lawmakers and others, all of whom have been trying to pin down the most effective solutions, including mobile narcotics treatment centers. There’s also a proposed bill that would allow state-licensed drug injection sites — which advocates prefer to call overdose prevention sites — to open across Illinois. 

A few years back, this editorial board praised several suburbs and rural communities outside Cook County for participating in “Safe Passage” programs, which allow residents who are struggling with substance abuse to walk into police stations, turn in their drugs and get placed in rehab programs. No arrests. No questions asked. 

Public money, we believe, is better spent on treatment than jail.

Chicago police also expanded eligibility for its drug diversion program last year, which now includes those caught with up to two grams of fentanyl and other substances to undergo treatment instead of being charged with drug possession.

The latter initiative centers on people who have already been stopped with the illegal drugs in their possession, not those who have voluntarily walked in a police district.

There’s no doubt Chicago police officers have their hands full. But getting people into treatment to stop the cycle of petty crime, arrest, and incarceration would leave officers with more time to fight serious crime.

We urge the Chicago police top brass to keep exploring alternatives like the diversion program. Using police resources, where feasible, to guide drug arrestees on a path toward sobriety makes sense, especially since the overdose deaths are concentrated in Chicago.

And other suburban police departments that aren’t part of the “Safe Passage” program should consider adopting it.

No, solving the opioid problem does not, and should not, fall solely on the police. But alternatives to arrest and jail ultimately frees up police resources — and can help save lives.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning to Illinois
Pioneering environmental justice group mustn’t be evicted from its Altgeld Gardens home
Cleveland ‘Christopher’ Bynum deserves another day in court for Indiana murders
National monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother will strike a blow for historical truth
X marks the flop? Killing Twitter’s iconic blue bird is Elon Musk’s latest folly
Face it. Our private biometric information needs more protection, not less.
The Latest
Abortion rights advocates march in a July 2022 demonstration.
Other Views
To stop abortions, 19 GOP attorneys general want access to women’s medical information. They won’t get it from Illinois.
As attorney general, defending access to reproductive care and patient privacy are among my top concerns. Attempts to invade patient privacy likely won’t stop with abortion.
By Kwame Raoul
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend lets neighbor insult and harass me
He doesn’t want to confront his friend across the street who belittles his girlfriend and lurks at the couple’s home.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Illinois Capitol.
Editorials
Put safety in place before transporting carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning to Illinois
A geologic formation called the Illinois Basin has attracted the attention of companies that would like to capture carbon dioxide generated from burning fossils fuels and transport it to Illinois for storage.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_114860739.jpg
Columnists
Future of architecturally important Lakeside Bank branch is up in the air
The bank, originally a groundbreaking library for the blind and disabled designed by Chicago architect Stanley Tigerman, is for sale since its closure, Lee Bey writes.
By Lee Bey
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn talks to reporters after trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
White Sox make first trade before deadline — so what’s next?
“There’s an element of real deep disappointment that we’re at this point right now,” general manager Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 