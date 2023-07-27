Hit it: Blues Brothers Con will return to Old Joliet Prison

Maybe this sequel will work out better than “Blues Brothers 2000.”

Planners of last year’s Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison announced Thursday that fans are invited to a second installment on Sept. 9.

As they did last time, Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi will don suits and shades and perform at the event honoring the enduring 1980 movie starring Belushi’s late brother, John, and Aykroyd.

The prison, which ceased housing inmates in 2002, was the site of filming for scenes in the film involving Belushi’s character, nicknamed “Joliet Jake” Blues.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum is host for the Blues Brothers Con, which also will feature performances by Al Spears & The Hurricane Project, Joanna Connor & The Wrecking Crew, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Toronzo Cannon and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Gates will open at 1 p.m., and visitors are promised “a variety of experiences, appearances and one-of-a-kind photo ops throughout the day.”

Tickets, $55 to $500 ($25 for 18 and under) are on sale at JolietPrison.org.

